Candice Swanepoel Gets Wet In A Tiny Bikini In Sizzling Shower Photos

Candice is leaving almost nothing to the imagination with her latest NSFW bikini photos.

Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel is leaving almost nothing to the imagination in a set of new NSFW bikini photos and a seriously hot new video. The sizzling swimwear uploads popped up on the official account of her swimwear line, Tropic of C, on October 22 and showed the gorgeous supermodel getting very wet as she showered in an a seriously skimpy animal-print two-piece.

Two new snaps showed Candice dripping with water as she showcased the fun but skimpy bikini look, which was made up of a pair of tiny zebra print bottoms with string ties across both hips and a matching triangle bikini.

One snap had the dazzling mom of two slicking back her long blonde hair as she closed her eyes during her shower session, while another revealing photo uploaded to social media this week gave the account’s hundreds of thousands of followers a better look at the back of the bottoms.

Candice turned her back to the camera for the second NSFW upload, flashing her derriere in the thong bottoms that showed a serious amount of skin. The model also turned her head to give the camera a very sultry stare as the water dripped down her fit and toned physique.

But that wasn’t all Tropic of C’s followers were treated to.

The account also shared a video from Swanepoel’s sizzling shower shoot that showed her posing and flicking her wet hair as she cooled off in the water.

The swimwear range revealed alongside the jaw dropping uploads that Candice was modeling the zebra eco-set in the praia design.

Understandably, Swanepoel’s fans’ pulses were left racing after seeing the model’s latest racy display to promote her swimwear line, and many made it very clear in the comments section that they were loving seeing the star putting her model body on full display.

One fan called the South African mom of two a “beauty” in the comments section, while another message read, “How beautiful omg.”

Candice regularly flaunts some skin on social media, and often shows off her skills while wearing different skimpy looks from her line.

In one recent upload posted to her own official Instagram account, the star risked a wardrobe malfunction as she climbed a tree in a barely-there nude bikini as she flashed some major skin during an outdoor photoshoot in her home continent of Africa.

Prior to that, Swanepoel took things indoors while posing in another bikini look in a bedroom for another hot outtake taken from a recent Tropic of C bikini shoot shortly after opening up about her line to Forbes.