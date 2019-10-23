Kaitlynn Carter Stuns In A Plunging Pink Bikini In Palm Springs

Miley Cyrus's ex is also clapping back at a hater who said she was looking 'too thin' in her bikini.

Kaitlynn Carter is showing off her hot bikini body in two new sizzling Instagram photos. The reality star — who recently hit the headlines for her short-lived whirlwind romance with Miley Cyrus — flashed some serious skin as she soaked up the sunshine in Palm Springs this week while rocking a skimpy pink two-piece.

The 31-year-old reality star wowed her 1 million followers on the social media site as she did a little sunbathing in California in the October 22 upload, pouting for the camera in her pink swimwear as she shot two selfies from her sunbed.

Carter — who announced her split from The Hills: New Beginnings star Brody Jenner earlier this year — had her long blond hair tied up into a ponytail as she caught some rays, accessorizing her fun bikini look with two gold chains around her neck.

The first shot in the upload gave her fans a good look at her fit and toned bikini body, while the second was a close-up look at her face as she shot a sultry look toward the camera.

But while there’s no doubting Kaitlynn looks sizzling in her colorful bikini look, the TV personality was also forced to hit back at a hater who accused her of looking “too thin” as she posed in her swimwear.

Carter appeared to poke fun at her failed romances with both Miley and Brody in her response, admitting that she’s been through a whole lot recently.

“Oh Kaitlynn u look too thin r u ok you are so beautiful hope all is ok it was nice to see you healthy for a bit modeling it was normal it seems like the new norm is being shown as super thin is only exceptional,” the fan wrote in the comments section, per Entertainment Tonight.

Caitlynn then clapped back at the social media troll, “I mean I been through some sh*t lately LOL.”

The reality star and Miley (who’s now moved on with Cody Simpson) dated briefly but very publicly in the wake of her split with Brody in June and the “Can’t Be Tamed” singer’s breakup with Liam Hemsworth in August.

The duo were seen getting hot and heavy and showing off some serious PDA on a yacht during a vacation to Italy shortly after Hemsworth and Cyrus’s split was announced, though it was revealed after just a few weeks of dating that they had then called it quits.

“They’ve been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated, but they’re just not in a romantic relationship anymore,” a source told People of Miley and Kaitlynn’s sudden breakup.