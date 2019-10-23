Selena Gomez Drops ‘Lose You To Love Me,’ Her Apparent Goodbye To Justin Bieber

The pop singer closes a chapter with her first new music in four years.

Selena Gomez has dropped her first new song in four years. And now, after a whirlwind week of cryptic teasers on social media, fans are more convinced than ever that the long-awaited song, “Lose You to Love Me,” is about her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber.

The song is about a toxic relationship the singer manages to get past and then finds herself stronger than before. But the lyrics don’t seem to be fictional. Some of the lines are so specific that fans are sure it’s about Selena’s on-and-off relationship with the now-married Bieber.

In the song’s most telling line, Selena, 27, sings, “In two months you replaced us like it was easy.”

As Buzzfeed notes, Selena and Justin reportedly broke up last April, and he was dating Hailey Baldwin by June. By July, Bieber and Baldwin were engaged and in September 2018 they married.

In another verse, Selena sings, “Set fire to my purpose and I let it burn / You got off in the hurtin’ when I wasn’t yours.” Some fans think Selena could be referencing Bieber’s 2015 album Purpose with the line.

One thing fans can be sure of is that Jelena is over for good as Selena sings the lyric, “This chapter is closing down/ It’s goodbye/ It’s goodbye for us.”

Selenators took to Instagram to comment on “Lose You to Love Me” after the singer posted a thank you to her fans for standing by her through all the highs and lows over the past few years. Several commenters noted the official end of Jelena.

“I really thought #Jelena was going to be forever,” one fan wrote. “It’s so sad because it’s really the end. I’m sure he will always love you. But I guess it just wasn’t meant to be or he wouldn’t have married someone else.”

“U deserve a real man to love u,” another fan wrote.

“You are magical and he WILL regret losing you for the rest of his life, while you’ll go on to be loved in more amazing ways than you ever thought were possible,” a third fan chimed in.

“A perfect wedding gift to ur ex,” another added.

Loading...

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Selena and Justin’s relationship dates way back to 2011 when they were just teenagers. The former child stars made headlines for their on-and-off romance, which was rumored to be briefly “on” again just before JB went into marriage mode with Hailey.

Selena struggled with medical and personal problems during her four-year music break, and she briefly dated The Weeknd. Based on this first song, she’s back stronger than ever, with a scorching retort to a past love.

Selena Gomez’s “Lose You to Love Me” music video was shot entirely on iPhone 11 Pro, according to the tech website iMore. The black-and-white video was directed by Sophie Muller. You can see it below.