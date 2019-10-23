‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Tuesday, October 22: Thomas Distraught At The Thought Of Losing Douglas

Brooke and Hope try to force Thomas to sign the adoption papers.

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, October 22 features Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) who convinced Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) to move in to Vincent Walker’s (Joe LoCicero) apartment with him. He then received a message on his phone that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) wanted him to sign some papers to give Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) up for adoption. Thomas was furious and said that Brooke wouldn’t have tried to pull this stunt had Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) still lived at the Logan estate, per She Knows Soaps. Before Thomas left for Brooke’s house, he gave Zoe the apartment keys and told her that he would speak to Vinny about her moving in.

Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) were at the cabin debating Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) text message. Liam defended his ex-wife and told Hope that they needed to be more understanding about what Steffy was going through. Brooke arrived with the adoption papers which named Hope and Liam as Douglas’s adoptive parents. Brooke informed them that Thomas would need to give up his parental rights to the boy. The soap opera then showed how Liam said that Douglas should also have a say in the matter. After Douglas went to pick some flowers in the garden, Thomas arrived.

Thomas rushes to Brooke's house when he learns what Brooke and Hope are up to. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/9EtkzB39k6 #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/arYlSPbDfn — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 22, 2019

As reported by The Inquisitr, The designer wanted to take his son immediately, but Hope informed Thomas that Douglas was happy with them. The little boy entered the cabin with the flowers in his hands. He was surprised to see his dad there and Thomas gave him a hug. Liam then took Douglas to the main house and left the others to talk.

“He has a family, and it’s not yours,” Thomas insisted to Brooke. However, she wanted him to sign the adoption papers and stated that he needed to do what is best for Douglas. Hope said that if it was really Caroline’s dying wish, he ought to let her be a mother to Douglas. They gave Thomas the papers and tried to coerce him by saying that he would sign them he loved Douglas.

When you and your TV son actually look related! ???? Henry Samiri and @JMattAtkinson definitely make a great father-son duo! Do you think Thomas should give up custody of Douglas? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/TM4L7Q7TbX — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 22, 2019

Vinny arrived home to a stranger in the house. Zoe explained who she was and Vinny agreed to let her stay there for a while. Vinny was concerned about Thomas. He felt that Thomas did not spend enough time with Douglas. Zoe then updated him that some people were trying to take the little boy away from Thomas. Vinny then shared that his family and the Forresters used to be neighbors. He has known Thomas for a long time and knows that nobody will be able to take Douglas from him.

