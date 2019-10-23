Instagram Bombshell Pamela Alexandra Wows Fans In A Tiny White Bikini

Pamela Alexandra needs just a chair and a tiny white bikini to get her 2.6 million Instagram followers going.

The curvy model shared a picture of herself rocking the skimpy swimwear while taking a seat on a chair, a shot that drew a huge reaction from her fan base. The Instagram picture attracted tens of thousands of likes and supportive comments from her followers across the globe.

“So beautiful,” one person commented.

“Yes queen,” another wrote.

Pamela has cemented her place in the upper echelon of Instagram models, thanks in large part to her frequent posting of very revealing images of herself. Pamela regularly shares shots of herself poolside in barely-there bikinis or going out in form-fitting evening wear. Pamela has also generated some strong engagement with her followers by regularly interacting with them, posing questions and speaking directly to them in videos.

As The Inquisitr noted, Pamela recently admitted to fans that she is often too serious in her posed photos, which is reflected in her Instagram page as many pictures show her barely cracking a smile. Pamela noted that her videos are often more light-hearted and fun, so she has taken efforts in recent weeks to have more of that personality bleed through to her photographs.

That was the case this week when Pamela donned a different skimpy bikini to play a game of “the sand is lava” while at the beach. In the photo, Pamela leaned her body backward with her hands touching down as she apparently tried to avoid touching the sand as much as possible. The picture was a departure from her mostly-posed shots and drew a big reaction from fans.

Loading...

But it’s not all fun and games for Pamela Alexandra. Her Instagram page appears to represent her main hub for her modeling career, as she frequently posts pictures showing off fashion and swimwear brands. The work is likely very lucrative for the Instagram model, as social media experts say that so-called “influencers” on Instagram make around $1,000 for every 100,000 followers they have — for every post they share.

As online expert Joe Gagliese told Vox, Instagram influencers are a major target for advertisers as they offer more bang for the buck when compared to high-priced celebrities.

“These influencers have moved into celebrity territory,” he said. “An endorsement from them is just as valuable as working with LeBron. They have incredibly engaged audiences and have an ability to push really big numbers.”