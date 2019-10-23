Bethenny Frankel Rocks Leather & Thigh-High Boots & Shuts Down A Hater

Bethenny Frankel shared a new photo several days ago, wherein she rocked a black leather outfit that had fans talking.

In the post, the Real Housewives of New York City star stood facing the camera as she placed her left hand in her front pocket and held a handbag with her other hand. She sported a black Gucci sweater, a pair of leather shorts, and a leather jacket. The sweater seemed to feature a strip of gold fabric at the bottom, which popped in the shot. The leather shorts showed off her slender thighs, while her jacket featured a classic cut with silver buttons.

Bethenny completed her look with a pair of thigh-high boots. This meant that there was just a sliver of her leg that peeked through. She wore her hair down and glanced at the camera with a small smile.

This update received over 26,000 likes, with plenty of people sending the reality TV star their love. However, there was an argument about her leather outfit, which inspired Bethenny to step in to shut down her hater.

“Instagram celebs posts are funny but so disconnected, lol. One day its pics of ‘saving people’, but next day it’s cow leather thigh highs for likes. But ok, I guess…,” criticized an Instagram user, which was followed up by a fan defending Bethenny.

“Yeah I have a child and a life and I go out to dinner with her once in a while. We don’t live in the Abacos together yearround. School is in NY. Is that acceptable to you?” asked the entrepreneur, with plenty of inferred sarcasm.

Although it seemed to quiet the original critic, another person jumped into the conversation.

“I think your missing the point…your outfit is compsed entirly of animal skin when it doesnt have to. Its ironic that you wear all skin from little baby animals who are so so adorable,” they complained.

In addition, Bethenny shared another update a week ago that was all about color. This time, she rocked a multi-colored sweater, which featured horizontal stripes and a large tiger graphic on the front. Below the tiger, red all-caps lettering read, “Loved.”

The founder of Skinnygirl completed her look with a pair of dark denim while holding a hot pink bag in her right hand. She accessorized with hoop earrings and wore dark eyeliner and glossy lipstick. Her backdrop was equally colorful, as one wall featured a large mural.

This update has been liked over 25,000 times.

