NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Could Be Starting Somewhere Other Than New England Next Season

Tom Brady once said that he wants to keep playing football until he’s 45, but his time with the New England Patriots could be coming to an end.

The future Hall of Famer has yet to see a significant drop-off in his play at an age when nearly all quarterbacks have long since retired, having led New England to a Super Bowl last year and a league-best 6-0 record this year. But ESPN’s Adam Schefter believes that Brady could be setting the groundwork to leave the Patriots at the end of this season, which would make him one of the most sought-after free agents in recent memory.

Speaking before the Patriots Monday Night Football game against the New York Jets, Schefter noted that both Brady and his personal trainer have put up their homes for sale and that Brady has his contract set to be voided after the season. Schefter added that nothing is certain, and Brady could put everything in place to leave New England only to change his mind, but said he wouldn’t be shocked to see him leave.

“I don’t know whether he’s going to play, not play, move on,” he said, via MassLive.

“I’m sure there would be a half dozen or a dozen franchises interested in him.”

While it’s not clear if Brady has shared his plans for after the season with his team, the New England Patriots appear to be going all-in on winning what would be a seventh Super Bowl with Brady this year. The team on Tuesday traded for wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, adding another weapon to an already dangerous offense led by Brady. The Patriots have shown that they are willing to take risks in order to round out the team this year, taking a shot on All Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown in a move that would backfire when he was released two weeks later.

There is already some speculation about where Tom Brady could end up next season. NBC Sports Chicago noted that the Bears may be interested in landing Brady, a move that could help the team become a Super Bowl contender.

“Brady to the Bears would make a ton of sense,” the report noted. “First, Chicago’s defense is in the second season of a legitimate championship window. And while there will be a few departures and some new faces added this offseason, the core will remain the same. That defense, with Brady leading the offense, is a recipe for NFC dominance.”

For his part, Tom Brady has given no indication of what he plans to do after this season ends.