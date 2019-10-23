Saweetie Strikes Sexy Poses In A USC Cheerleading Outfit On Instagram

Saweetie has been busy sharing a ton of Instagram updates with her fans recently, which included a couple of posts that showed her rocking a cheerleading outfit.

The first update showed her in a red-and-yellow ensemble, with the top reading, “USC” in yellow letterman’s font. She kept things glam with a pair of silver hoop earrings, as she wore a silver necklace with a pendant. The rapper was spotted leaning forward and curving her back, as she smiled widely for the camera. She was also seen striking a pose on the ground while spreading her knees as she looked over her right shoulder with a coy expression.

The rapper was accompanied by a couple of girlfriends who posed alongside her. Behind them, you could see a large, yellow banner that read, “ICY USC.” This is a reference to her first single, “ICY GRL.”

Saweetie also graduated from the University of Southern California in 2016, after which she shifted her focus more firmly on music, which explains the outfit and geotag.

The rapper also shared another update of her rocking the cheerleading outfit, except this time, she was spotted posing outdoors. Her hands were full, as she juggled a phone and a drink cup in her left hand while holding a lollipop with her other hand. She was caught mid-lick, as she looked at the camera.

Previously, the rapper spoke with the Daily Trojan, the college newspaper. It turned out that things weren’t smooth sailing right off the bat for Saweetie at USC.

“I cried because they tried to put me in Dornsife. And you know, Dornsife is like miscellaneous. That is not what I was trying to do,” she said, explaining that her goal was to enroll in the Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.

“I wrote a letter and told them why I deserved to be an Annenberg student. They replied two days later and agreed to all of my points and granted me access to be a communication student,” she explained.

But that wasn’t all, as she also described her music.

“It inspires people to boss up to get the cost up and to go out there and hustle. But beyond that, I’m also inspiring them to party and work that a**,” she said.

Fans can look forward to more updates from the rapper in the coming days. It’s also worth noting that she’ll be performing on October 24 at the Jackie Gleason Theater as the main act. Other supporting acts include Mulatto and Kash Doll.