Dua Lipa Flaunts Toned Bod In Cut-Out Bodysuit & Teases New Single ‘Don’t Start Now’

Dua Lipa shared a new Instagram video 11 hours ago, and it’s already racked up over 3.3 million views. The same post on Twitter has been watched over 1.9 million times. The popularity of the singer is hard to deny, especially on Instagram, where she has over 34.9 million followers. But in addition to Dua’s large, existing fan base, her followers have reasons to be particularly excited about this update.

For one, she previously wiped her feeds clean, with this newest post being the very first one. Plus, the video is a teaser of her new single, “Don’t Start Now.”

It’s not surprising that Dua would want to catch her followers’ attention this way, considering that this will be the first musical release in over two years, according to Billboard.

The video clip, which was only around seven seconds long, showed the singer striking several dramatic poses in a black chair. She wore a light yellow neon cut-out bodysuit. It had long sleeves, along with a high cut which left her booty showing. The front of the bodysuit featured cutouts on her midriff and on her chest, with a strip of horizontal fabric that censored her. The back of the bodysuit mimicked the front, with slightly differently shaped cut-outs.

Dua wore dark stockings and black heels, while striking poses using a chair as a prop. In one clip, the singer was seen lying on the ground with her legs on the chair. And in the next, she was seen throwing her head back while popping her left knee. These were followed with clips of Dua lounging in the chair casually while exuding sexy vibes. She wore her hair down, and was seen breaking into a big smile towards the end. The video finished with the words, “Don’t start now” in white on a black background.

Between the two social media platforms, there were tons of excited comments from dedicated fans.

“Does your album come with an oxygen tank bc I can’t breathe,” joked a follower.

“The come back is gonna be a madness,” remarked a fan.

Others seemingly couldn’t contain their excitement.

“OMG I’VE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS SO LONG! I F*CKING MISSED U!!!!” gushed an admirer.

“NOW ANNOUNCE THE DATE. SAY IT WITH ME. NOVEMBER 1ST,” suggested a fan.

And for followers that can’t seem to get enough of Dua, find out more about her new blond look. For now, it looks like we’ll have to wait a little longer to find out more about her single.