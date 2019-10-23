‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Bares Cleavage And Shows Off Legs In Daisy Dukes

Boy Meets World actress Maitland Ward shared a series of four pictures of herself in various stages of undress on Instagram earlier today. The actress, who portrayed Rachel McGuire in the hit ’90s sitcom, has received plenty of press recently after news of her new career path in the adult film industry made headlines. She pleased her 816,000 followers on the popular social media platform with her cleavage-baring post.

In the first image, Ward sat atop a bed, and she wore a pair of Daisy Dukes. She paired the short denim shorts with a long- sleeve ribbed knot t-shirt that she wore unbuttoned, showing off a hint of her cleavage and a bit of the lace of her bra underneath. The actress’ red hair fell in curls around her shoulder, and she tucked one side behind her ear. Her blue eyes popped in the photo, and she had on soft pink lip gloss.

In the second picture of the series, Ward, who recently starred in an adult feature film, bent one of her knees and rested her hand in her hair. The pose left her legs open, and she had to put a heart emoji over the area to protect her modesty and meet Instagram’s standards.

In the third photo, the actress stood without her top, and she had on a black lacy pushup bra. Ward also unbuttoned several buttons on her shorts, revealing her pink, lacy underwear. She touched one side of her bra with her hand. In the last picture, the Drive actress remained standing, and she ran her hand through her red curls.

In the caption, she alerted fans to a new scene. Fans expressed their appreciation of Ward’s latest post, with more than 34,000 of them hitting the “like” button. Plus, over 500 followers also took the time to write a comment for the actress.

“You are the most perfect and beautiful person in the world,” exclaimed one fan.

“You are beginning to be my number one actress,” wrote another follower.

Several other followers commented about how Ward’s eyes really pop in the series of four pictures.

“Wow! Wonderful eyes,” a happy follower pointed out.

In her Instagram story, Ward posted a video of herself eating oysters, and she appeared to enjoy them even licking the shell again before she placed it back on her plate. She was wearing a skin-tight leopard print top as described previously by The Inquisitr.

In the next video, Ward showed off her dentist’s specially branded bottled water, and she wondered if other people’s dentists also have their own water.