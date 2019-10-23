‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jade Cline Reportedly Refusing To Film With One Of Her Former Co-Stars

MTV cut ties with Jenelle Evans earlier this year and, in her place on Teen Mom 2, added Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. Jade Cline has been sharing her story on the new season of the show and while fans have loved getting to know her more, there may be some behind-the-scenes drama going on. According to a new report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Jade is reportedly refusing to film the upcoming reunion special with one of her co-stars.

Prior to appearing on Teen Mom 2, Jade shared her story on the first season of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. The show aired its season premiere on Tuesday night after the new episode of Teen Mom 2 and reportedly the girls from both casts will come together in New York City over the weekend to film the reunion special. However, it is one of Jade’s former co-stars who she is reportedly refusing to share the stage with for the reunion.

A source told the site about the alleged drama involving Jade and her former co-star Ashley Jones.

“Jade feels that Ashley has shaded her multiple times, especially right after it was announced that Jade had been picked for ‘Teen Mom 2.’ She said that Ashley was telling people on social media that Jade only got the Teen Mom 2 job because Ashley turned the producers down.”

Jade isn’t the only cast member whose segment will have to be filmed without other cast members, though. The Teen Mom 2 stars will continue to film separately according to the report. At a past reunion special, an on-stage fight broke out between Briana DeJesus, her sister Brittany DeJesus, and Kailyn Lowry. Since then, the cast has filmed their segments mostly separately. While Kailyn may not be willing to share a stage with Briana just yet, Briana opened up recently and revealed that even though the two aren’t friends, she could share a couch with Kail.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Briana explained that she believed she and Kail could work together “under the same roof,” but that they wouldn’t be “going on trips” or anything.

As The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reports, the source claims that the producers are still trying to figure out how to keep Jade and Ashley separate during the reunion.

“They are all trying to figure out how to make the segment happen without Jade and Ashley getting into a fight onstage.”

The Teen Mom 2 reunion special will be filming this weekend in New York and will air on MTV at a later date. For now, fans can tune in to MTV on Tuesday nights for new episodes of Teen Mom 2 as well as Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant.