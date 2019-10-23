Donald Trump Should Take A Plea Deal After Bill Taylor’s Ukraine Evidence, Former U.S. Attorney Says

David N. Kelley, a former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, said on Tuesday that if Donald Trump were facing criminal charges in the Ukraine scandal, he'd be better off pleading guilty.

In testimony that was described as “devastating” for Donald Trump on Tuesday, the acting United States ambassador to Ukraine, career diplomat Bill Taylor, named Trump as the leader of a scheme to strong-arm the president of Ukraine into announcing an investigation of Democratic 2020 contender Joe Biden by holding a badly-needed military aid package hostage, as The Inquisitr has reported.

Taylor’s evidence was so damaging to Trump, that according to a former federal prosecutor who also led the Justice Department investigation into the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, if Trump were facing criminal charges in federal court, rather than impeachment in Congress, he would be better off simply pleading guilty in hopes of a reduced charge.

In an MSNBC interview, 59-year-old former United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York David N. Kelley said that based on the evidence revealed by Taylor, Trump could face federal campaign finance violation counts — as well as charges of attempting to bribe a foreign official.

Taylor’s written opening statement, posted online by The Washington Post, portrays Trump holding back the aid package, essential for Ukraine in its ongoing border war with Russia that has claimed 13,000 lives, in an attempt to force Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to publicly announce an investigation into baseless allegations of “corruption” by Biden in Ukraine — an announcement that would benefit Trump in his re-election campaign.

“Lots of cases don’t go to trial in a criminal case because the evidence is overwhelming or sufficient enough to have a conviction, Kelley told MSNBC host Ari Melber, as quoted by the news site Raw Story, going on to state that the evidence against Trump is so powerful that it would be unlikely to make it as far as a criminal jury trial.

“When confronted with all the evidence, a reasonable defendant would likely take a plea,” Kelley told Melber, as seen in the video above.

In his testimony, Taylor told congressional investigators that he accepted the position of top U.S. envoy to Ukraine after Trump fired Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, because he was persuaded by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that Trump was committed to supporting Ukraine in its battle against Russia, and its development as a democracy.

But if Trump ever actually intended to support Ukraine, according to a Washington Post account of Taylor’s testimony, he undermined that policy with “an irregular, informal channel of U.S. policy-making,” run behind the scenes by Trump, his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, and wealthy Trump donor Gordon Sondland, who had been named U.S. ambassador to the European Union — as well as other Trump associates.

It was through that “irregular channel” that Trump attempted to strong-arm Zelensky into announcing the bogus “investigation” into Biden, Taylor testified.