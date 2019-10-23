Carrie Underwood Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Skintight Leather For New Instagram Celebration

Carrie Underwood is looking drop-dead gorgeous in her latest Instagram update. The Cry Pretty singer seems to rock every look under the sun with a nailed finish – from those glittery hot pants on stage to the minidresses showing off her insane legs.

Carrie took to Instagram tonight with an image that seemed out to celebrate a little success — the 36-year-old gave a mention to her “Southbound” track, as she showed humility by letting those who co-wrote the song with her take credit via her caption.

The photo showed Carrie seated between the two men she credited in her caption. The blonde was looking stunning in a relaxed way, with her outfit likewise appearing so, although she turned things up a bit by rocking some skintight leather. Carrie appeared in a black leather jacket with slight glossy aspects, her outerwear appearing to cover a matching top. A simple pair of pants accentuating the star’s great legs completed the all-black ensemble, although the color seemed a great fit for offsetting the star’s trademark blond locks. Carrie appeared with her long hair worn down and cascading around her shoulders.

The ensemble might not have been a teeny pair of shorts, but it was doing wonders for showcasing the star’s great shape, also allowing fans to see hints of muscle on Carrie’s forearms.

Carrie has been busy traversing the U.S. on her “Cry Pretty 360” tour. The star’s mash-up videos after her various performances prove immensely popular amid her fans, her followers particularly appearing to appreciate how she shares the odd backstage moment.

As to how Carrie feels on stage, she recently made an interesting reveal, admitting to feeling a sense of solitude as she performs in front of the crowd. However, her words to The Guardian suggested that she is happy when she feels that way.

“A lot of times I feel like I’m alone. I’m obviously aware of people being around me. But it’s like I’m in the song alone on stage. It is a good place,” she told the newspaper.

“I like to be alone. My husband is probably the only person this planet I could’ve married – my mom, when I told her I was engaged, was even like ‘I just never really thought you’d get married.’ And so I feel like when I’m alone and singing and I hear nothing but music, it’s a nice place to be,” Carrie added.

The star is married to Mike Fisher, and the couple has two children. Fans wishing to see more of Carrie should follow her on Instagram.