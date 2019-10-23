NBA Rumors: Spurs Could Trade Three Players For Kevin Love

Does trading for Kevin Love make sense for the Spurs?

Kevin Love and the Cleveland Cavaliers are set to enter their second season without LeBron James on their roster. However, even with a healthy Love, the Cavaliers’ roster, as currently constructed, isn’t expected to be enough to contend for the NBA championship title, and they may even have a hard time earning a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The Cavaliers continue to insist that they still see Love as the player who could lead them back to title contention but as of now, most people believe that Cleveland is better off trading the All-Star power forward before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline and focus on the development of their young players in the 2019-20 NBA season.

Despite his health issues and dismal performance last season, Kevin Love is still highly expected to receive plenty of interest once the Cavaliers make him officially available on the trade market. According to Fadeaway World, one of the potential landing spots for Love is the San Antonio Spurs.

After the birth of new powerhouse teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers in the deep Western Conference this summer, the Spurs will likely have a hard time extending their playoff streak in the 2019-20 NBA season. In most predictions, the Spurs are expected to finish as the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference and miss the postseason for the first time since 1997. In order to change that narrative, targeting the likes of Kevin Love makes a lot of sense for the Spurs.

“For the Spurs, a frontcourt of LaMarcus Aldridge and Kevin Love could be disastrous defensively but if there was a coach who could make it work, it would be Gregg Popovich. Offensively, Kevin would provide a ton for this team. Kevin Love is someone who can give you 17 points and 10 rebounds a night and is someone who is a great passer for his position. His shooting abilities would open up the offense and would provide another go-to player for the Spurs.”

In the proposed trade deal by Fadeaway World, the Spurs would be sending a trade package including Luka Samanic, Rudy Gay, and Marco Belinelli to the Cavaliers in exchange for Kevin Love. If the trade becomes a reality, it would not only be beneficial for the Spurs, but also for the Cavaliers.

In exchange for Kevin Love, the Cavaliers would be acquiring a young and promising talent in Luka Samanic and two veterans who have shorter contracts. At 19-years-old, Samanic perfectly fits the timeline of the Cavaliers’ young core of Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Cedi Osman, and Ante Zizic. However, to further convince the Cavaliers to make a deal, the Spurs will likely need to add future draft picks in the potential trade package.