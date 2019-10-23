‘Teen Mom 2’ Kailyn Lowry Changes Her Hair Color & Clarifies Her Sexual Orientation

Kailyn Lowry is no longer a blonde. The 27-year-old reality star showed up on Instagram as a brunette on October 22. This go-getter who is in charge of her own parenting blog and is also an established, New York Times best-selling book author, looks very different now that her hair is darker than it has been. In the meanwhile, Kailyn also told her social media followers more about her sexuality.

While she remarked in her Instagram caption that a female who tries a different hair color “is about to change her life.” Kail did not say what that life change will be although she did talk about who she finds attractive on October 22 when she looked radiant as she posed for a new social media photo. Her locks were not only a different color, but they were also styled in a fresh way as long, wavy strands.

She wore a big smile on her face while she also rocked a tye-die sweatshirt in shades of blue on a white background. In addition, the celebrity, who is also a social media influencer, wore a face full of subtle makeup, including darkened and groomed brows, black mascara on her long lashes, a bit of blush, and nude lipstick and gloss.

The reality star showed off her new look with her 3.8 million Instagram fans and followers, for which more than 18,000 offered likes on her most recent social media upload. Meanwhile, more than 300 admirers wrote on comments on the post.

“I’ve never understood why people do this? I feel like the only person who loves her hair as-is and has never dyed or done any weird permanent re-texturing of it,” stated one follower.

“Wow you look so much like my friend with darker hair. On a serious note I think y’all have the same dad,” said another fan.

“Every change in my life has involved hair or ink. Your truth is clear,” remarked a third Instagrammer.

“Love it! That color looks phenomenal on you!”

“Stunning with any hair color,” said a fourth fan.

Meanwhile, on the same day she showed off her new hair color, Kailyn took to Twitter to clarify her sexual orientation after her third baby daddy, ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez, said he was tired of her drama, according to The Inquisitr.

On Tuesday, the Teen Mom 2 star took to Twitter to explain via Champion Daily that when a fan said on her feed that she is “so glad [she is] gay,” Kail wrote back, saying, “Same.”

That response seemed to confirm that this mother of three is “not completely heterosexual, regardless of the fact that she’s had multiple babies with men thus far.”

To stay updated on Kailyn Lowry, follow her on Instagram and on Twitter.