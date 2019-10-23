Kaia Gerber, 18, Squats In Sheer Spandex For Sweaty Dogpound Workout On Instagram

Kaia Gerber has been working out. The 18-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford took to her Instagram stories earlier today, helpfully tagging an account that actually showed her workout in full. The model now appears in a triple set of videos showing just how hard she pushes herself – it isn’t all about inheriting those genes from her mom.

Kaia’s workout seemed nothing short of perfect – the word hasn’t always been applicable to this beauty, as Kaia recently suffered a wardrobe malfunction in a fully sheer shirt at Fashion Week.

The video showed Kaia outdoors and on the streets of New York City. The star tagged the Dogpound gym — a popular establishment for celebrities — in her Instagram stories, with its logo visible as she stood outside the building. Kaia was seen performing a variety of exercises with immense skill and ease, although she seemed to have broken into a sweat, her flushed face in the first and final videos hinting at some perspiration and slightly-matted hair. Kaia had opted for a trendy and appropriate wardrobe, although it was definitely a minimal one, with the model appearing in a tight spandex sports bra in dark colors and matching leggings boasting sheer panels.

As to the workout, it was definitely intense. Kaia was seen performing squats, pushing heavy equipment, and lunging and working her way across the sidewalk while carrying a weight. No pain, no gain.

Supermodels still have a bit of a reputation for living off rabbit food. The 1990s heroin chic stereotype may still float around, but it looks like this generation of high-profile models has healthy appetites. Model Kendall Jenner is renowned for her love of pasta, while Gigi Hadid is a known burger lover. As to Kaia, it looks like she shares Kendall’s love of the Italian dish.

“I don’t go a day without eating pasta. Penne with vodka sauce is my all-time favorite and is actually one of the things I know how to prepare myself. It’s very important to know how to make pasta because you can do it anywhere in the world. It’s easy, it’s fast, and everyone likes it,” Kaia told Harper’s Bazaar.

“I love to grab lunch with friends at Café Habana Malibu. They have really good steak tacos and a Cuban-style banana split with caramelized plantains,” she added.

Kaia may fuel herself, but it looks like this girl burns the calories off. Kaia’s outfit today allowed her to show off her rock-hard muscles, although she does have feminine curves despite her petite frame.

