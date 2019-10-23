Kacey Musgraves Looks Smoking Hot In Scandalous Nude Dress At Radio City Music Hall

Country crooner Kacey Musgraves recently gave her 1.7 million Instagram followers an inside look at what her experience was like at Radio City Music Hall. In honor of her second night at the famous venue, Musgraves shared an Instagram update packed with pictures, many of which highlighted her scandalous stage outfit.

In the first snap in the series, Musgraves had her eyes closed and one hand above her head, holding the microphone. Her brunette locks tumbled down her back and she rocked a glittering nude one-shoulder dress that hugged every inch of her body. The stage lights were visible behind her as she lost herself in a moment.

In the second snap, Musgraves extended a hand to the audience as she said something on stage. The third snap was where things got majorly sexy. Musgraves shared a full body shot of herself strutting across the stage in bare feet and the nude dress. Though the one-shoulder style didn’t expose much cleavage, the dress clung to every inch of her curves and transitioned to an almost sheer fabric for the skirt. The length of the skirt meant that the brunette bombshell’s toned legs were on display.

For the fourth shot, Musgraves decided to share a picture of herself with her band, who were all dressed up.

She also shared a snap of herself with her guitar strapped across her body, heels back on, raising a glass to the camera.

The beauty’s pictures got sillier as the series went on, and she ended the post with a close-up shot of her face. Her lips were plump and perfect, with only a nude lipstick on them, and her skin looked flawless. The major beauty statement in her look came with her eyes, where she rocked a strong cat eyeliner and glittering shadow for a truly bold look.

The singer’s fans loved the post, and it quickly racked up over 114,400 likes within just five hours.

“Such a great NYC show, we went twice!” one follower said.

Another fan simply said, “oh, what a Queen.”

“How is it possible to fall in love with you anymore than I already am?” another fan questioned.

“That dress is gorg on you,” one follower commented.

Musgraves has an insanely toned physique, and she’s not about to hide it beneath bulky jeans and button-down shirts on stage. Instead, she rocks sparkling, glittery dresses and outfits that flaunt her body.

Fans will have to follow the country cutie on Instagram to ensure they don’t miss a single one of her posts.