Kyle Richards Posts Rare Photo Of Herself As A 20-Year-Old Mom In A Very ’80s Outfit

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star was a fashionable mom 30 years ago.

Kyle Richards has always been a fashionable mama, and she’s got the throwbacks to prove it. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted a 30-year-old photo to Instagram that showed her as a new mom back in the late 1980s when she was just 20 years old.

In the photo, Kyle is pushing a baby stroller with her firstborn daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie. The future Bravo star is also walking with a young Nicky Hilton, her niece, who appears to be carrying a Christmas present.

But it’s Kyle’s outfit that is the highlight here. The brunette beauty is wearing a boxy black dress with huge gold buttons down the front, accessorized with a red fanny pack around her waist and matching red flats. Kyle’s hair is pulled into a long braid and she is also wearing black sunglasses in the flashback snap.

In the caption to the post, Kyle notes that she is “a baby with a baby” at age 20 years old. But her followers were way more focused on her totally ’80s ensemble.

“So chic,” wrote one pal.

“Hope you still have that fanny pack,” another added.

“That outfit tho,” a third follower chimed in.

Kyle’s now 30-year-old daughter Farrah also weighed in on the pic.

“Omg in love w this whole thing we’re so cute and your outfit,” she wrote.

Fans of the famous family know that Farrah was born on Oct. 31. Last year, Kyle celebrated her daughter’s 30th birthday with a “Farrahween”-themed bash that was attended by her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars.

Real Housewives fans don’t know a whole lot about Kyle’s days as a young mother. The actress, entrepreneur, and reality star is married to luxury real estate guru Mauricio Umansky. But when she was still a teen, Kyle married first husband Guraish Aldufrie, the father to Farrah.

Kyle previously opened up about her first marriage during an appearance on Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald, Bravo notes. After a young marriage, Kyle had Farrah at age 19. She admitted that her role as a young mom was an easier one for her than of being a wife, because had already been a doting aunt to her sisters Kim and Kathy’s kids.

“I struggled with the being married part,” Kyle said. “Now I’ve got the wife part down, but that’s hard to be a wife at that age.”

Today, Kyle and Mauricio have three daughters together: Sophia, Alexia, and Portia.

Kyle Richards’ new flashback photo comes days after she posted a photo of her 1970s haircut. Kyle, who recently cut her hair into bangs, joked that she has the same hairstyle she had 40 years ago.

You can see more of Kyle Richards when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns for its 10th season early next year.