Erica Mena Flaunts Cleavage And Baby Bump In Curve-Hugging Dress, Fans Are Loving It

Erica Mena isn’t about to let her pregnancy stop her from looking sexy.

The Love And Hip Hop alum uploaded a photo of herself to Instagram on Tuesday in which she’s rocking a cream-colored curve-hugging dress. The garment features ruching along the sides as well as a cut out detail on the bodies that shows of her underboob. Erica paired the look with a brown satin jacket and some clear high heels.

Erica’s fans shared their appreciation for the look in the comments.

“You slaying this pregnancy yo.” one fan wrote.

“Seriously?? You were always so hot but now it’s like on another level!! Love it,” another added.

“Sexiest prego I’ve seen in a long time! Just stunning!” a third commented.

The photo has racked up over 80,000 likes and more than 650 comments since it was posted.

In the caption, the 31-year-old reality TV star revealed that her dress is from a company called Posh by V. Although Erica didn’t reveal the name of the design, a quick search of their website reveals that it’s called the Mia Mesh Nude Dress. But unfortunately for anyone who wants to replicate Erica’s style, the dress is currently sold out.

As The Inquisitr reported, Erica confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram three weeks ago when she uploaded photos from her official maternity shoot. Her now-husband, rapper Safaree Samuels appeared in two of the stunning images as well.

In one photo, Safaree stands behind his wife and cups her decolletage as she rests her hands on her bountiful baby bump. In the others, the couple is posing together as Erica sits on a vintage car, in a setup that seems inspired by the classic Hollywood movie, Bonnie & Clyde.

As Hollywood Life reports, Erica Mena and Safaree got married earlier this month in a secret ceremony that was held at Legacy Castle in New Jersey. Their sparkly diamond wedding bands reportedly cost $128,500 each. In September, Erica posted a video in which she tried on a wedding gown designed by Ryan Patros & Walter Mendez, the Beverly Hills-based designers behind the luxury fashion brand Ryan & Walter. According to their Instagram page, Beyonce is one of their clients so it looks like Erica was good hands.

Hollywood Life notes that there’s a likelihood that VH1 taped the ceremony so there’s a chance that fans will be able to see it in some capacity on television in the future.

Erica and Safaree got to know one another on VHI’s Scared Famous in 2017. They became a couple the following year.