Blond Bombshell Sara Underwood Flaunts Curves In Sexy Blue Crop Top And Thong Bottoms

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood is no stranger to flaunting her curves on Instagram, and she delighted her 9.2 million followers with another sizzling double Instagram update.

In the post, Underwood rocked a scandalous look that consisted of a tight blue crop top and blue thong bottoms. Her blond locks were done in soft curls as she put her curvaceous figure on full display. She tapped on the window of a helicopter that had a dog sitting in the front seat, jokingly referring to the adorable canine as the co-pilot in the caption. The model posed with a smile on her face as a breathtaking waterfall was also visible in the background.

In the second snap in the series, Underwood made the most of the gorgeous backdrop by posing in front of the waterfall. For this particular series of pictures, she didn’t opt to wade into the water and actually get wet. Instead, she stood with bare feet on the rock-covered shore near the body of water that the waterfall flowed into. From the front, it was evident that the crop top revealed more than just her abdomen — much of her cleavage was on full display in the daring look. Underwood cocked her head to the side in the picture, which also featured a large portion of the helicopter.

Both pictures were taken by Underwood’s partner, Jacob Witzling, as she clarified in the caption. Her followers loved the shots, and the post received over 9,400 likes within just 27 minutes. Her followers couldn’t get enough and filled the comments section with compliments.

“WOW what a beautiful body love you babe,” one follower said.

“Always wondered how you got to some of your destinations,” another fan remarked.

Loading...

“Now this is awesome,” another admirer added.

Underwood shares plenty of smoking-hot shots with her followers on Instagram, but she’s also not afraid to get a bit silly every now and then. Recently, she worked with Manscaped — a grooming company for men — to create an ad for her eager followers.

While Underwood could easily have just shared a sexy snap of herself with the products somewhere visible in the shot, she decided to have fun with it and pose behind a fake newspaper with some silly headings. She stripped down to nothing at all for the shot and posed under her outdoor shower with her hair covered in suds, tantalizing her fans in the process.