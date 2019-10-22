‘Teen Mom’ Mackenzie McKee Likely Just Earned Thousands Of Dollars Promoting Weight Loss Shots On Instagram

Mackenzie McKee has been earning some cash on the sideline. While the Teen Mom OG star’s primary income seems to come from her fitness business and resumed appearances on the MTV franchise, she does appear to have been tempted to earn a little extra by promoting products on her social media.

Mackenzie is a fitness model — the star participated in a bikini modeling competition earlier this year, showing fans her ripped and gym-honed frame in a glittery two-piece.

Mackenzie’s Instagram photo today showed her in a white crop top paired with pink pants. The star’s abs were clearly on show, with the image also showing her posing with the Boom Bod shots that she was promoting. Mackenzie’s caption appeared to state that she isn’t the type to embark on anything without doing her “homework,” although she seemed convinced that Boom Bod works for her.

As to how much Mackenzie might have gotten for the plug, Vox reported last year on how much micro-influencers tend to earn.

“Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post! Especially if the content is on Youtube and the influencer is in the gaming industry.”

A look at Influencer Marketing Hub suggests that Mackenzie’s post could have netted her several thousand dollars.

Early comments left to Mackenzie’s post seemed to suggest a positive response among her fans. Some followers wanted to get their hands on the product, while others complimented the star on her super-fit body.

That said, celebrities promoting weight loss products have caused outrage in the past – sometimes on a mass level. Khloe Kardashian was seemingly forced to remove her Flat Tummy Co promotion earlier this year after immense backlash, per Cosmopolitan. By and large, female celebrities promoting weight loss products find themselves criticized for seeming to influence young and impressionable women to purchase products that are controversial and, for many experts, of absolutely no use.

Loading...

Mackenzie isn’t the only member of the MTV franchise to have promoted weight loss supplements. Former cast member Jenelle Evans has done the same.

In addition to the aforementioned supplements, Mackenzie promotes tanning products. Teen Mom fans have also seen Kailyn Lowry’s ads for dating and friend-finding app Bumble, while former cast member Farrah Abraham has a partnership with Pretty Little Thing.

Mackenzie shot to fame on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant before featuring on Teen Mom 3. The reality star now appears on Teen Mom OG. Fans wishing to see more of Mackenzie should follow her on Instagram.