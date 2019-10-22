Michael Jackson’s Famous Glove And Velvet Jacket Are Up For Grabs

Yahoo News reports that Michael Jackson‘s famous single right-hand leather glove and custom velvet jacket are up for grabs at the upcoming Icons & Idols: Rock ‘N’ Roll event hosted by Julian’s Auctions. The event is taking place at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York, as well as online, on October 25 and October 26.

The glove was worn by Jackson during The Jacksons’ Triumph Tour in 1981, while he sported the jacket on many occasions, notably Elizabeth Taylor’s 65th birthday party in 1997 and the 50th Cannes Film Festival. Along with the Jackson memorabilia, the auction will feature many other famous items, including the custom-built left-handed Fender Mustang guitar used by Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain during the band’s In Utero tour and handwritten lyrics from Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, and Bruce Springsteen.

The auction of Jackson’s popular items comes following the release of HBO’s Leaving Neverland, which has tainted his legacy. During director Dan Reed’s controversial documentary, Wade Robson and James Safechuck accuse Jackson of sexually abusing them as children. Although Jackson’s supporters continue to defend his legacy in the wake of the allegations, others suggest it confirms the King of Pops’ alleged affinity for young boys.

In an interview with Metro, Jackson’s former bodyguard, Matt Fiddes, said that the rumors of the late pop star’s pedophilia were untrue.

“This whole paedophile thing is complete nonsense. The guy had girlfriends and had a legitimate marriage to Lisa Marie [Presley], that was the way he lived his life. We were the people sneaking the girls into his room.”

If you think you've seen it all, think again! Our Hard Rock Memorabilia Exhibition is always changing and now includes new items, including Michael Jackson's signature glove and Jerry Garcia's ponytail! ???? pic.twitter.com/3yZVRTZ9M1 — Hard Rock Hotel LV (@HardRockHotelLV) October 18, 2019

Loading...

According to Fiddes, it’s “impossible” for Robson and Safechuck’s claims to be true, in large part because he was rarely at the Neverland ranch — where they claim Jackson molested them.

“They say there were boys around, that was not the case at all. He made Neverland how it was so he could have it for the Make A Wish foundation; something he could give back on,” he said.

As The Inquisitr reported, Leaving Neverland has sparked a lawsuit against HBO on behalf of the Jackson estate, which claims the satellite television network violated a nondisparagement clause in a 1992 agreement between the pair. HBO recently failed in its attempts to get the lawsuit thrown out, and the case was ordered to arbitration. But HBO lawyers from Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP and O’Melveny & Myers LLP reportedly filed an appeal, which Jackson estate lawyer Bryan Freedman called “bogus” and a “desperate attempt’ to conceal “shoddy journalism.”