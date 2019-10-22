Maren Morris Reveals She Is Expecting First Child With Ryan Hurd, Baby Boy Due In March

Country singer Maren Morris took to Instagram on Tuesday night to make an exciting announcement. Posting a fabulous photo of herself with her husband, country singer Ryan Hurd, Maren announced that she and her husband are expecting their first child together.

In the photo, Maren and her husband are sitting on the ground. Ryan is resting his forehead on his wife’s while she cradles her baby bump. With the caption, Maren revealed that they already know the gender and are expecting to welcome their baby early next year.

“The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the “GIRL” headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out. See you in 2020, little one,” Maren wrote including a baby emoji with a blue pacifier.

The photo had nearly 130,000 likes within the first hour of being posted and many of Maren’s followers congratulated her and Ryan on their announcement.

Jamie Lynn Spears, who released some country music of her own a few years ago, commented on Maren’s photo writing, “Gonna have to step up my cool mom game, welcome to the club and CONGRATS to you both!!”

Maren’s husband Ryan also posted about the pregnancy on his own Instagram. He shared a black and white photo of the couple standing next to each other smiling.

With the photo wrote, “MY BOYS CAN SWIM. BABY BOY HURD 2020! Look at her…cannot believe this life with this girl. Also, thank you George Constanza for this caption that I’ve been sitting on my entire life…”

Loading...

Just like Maren’s photo, Ryan’s was getting a lot of likes and the comments were very positive.

The country singers met in 2013 and started dating in 2016. The couple got engaged the following year and married in 2018. Maren and Ryan married in Nashville, Tennessee according to PEOPLE.

Maren released her second album Girl earlier this year. She released the song “Girl” off the album ahead of the albums release. Ryan Hurd released his song “Diamonds Or Twine” last year, a song that he wrote for Maren.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, earlier this month Maren shared a sweet photo of her and Ryan together. The snap showed her walking down a hall with Ryan Hurd. In the photo, Maren appeared to be laughing as she walked down the hall beside her husband. She wore a short silver dress and paired it with strappy heels. She wore her long hair down.