Demi Rose Exposes Deep Cleavage While Feeding Herself Melon

Demi Rose has shown Instagram that she’s a fruit lover. The British model and social media sensation tends not to include food in her social media updates; the 24-year-old’s Instagram feed appears heavily geared towards showcasing her massive cleavage, although Demi will cover it up from time to time. Today has seen the star take to her Instagram stories in video mode, with Demi appearing to have been accompanied both by a snack and her dog.

Demi appeared in selfie mode for her stories. The handheld finish isn’t often seen on the professionally-shot images posted on the star’s feed, although fans likely enjoy that Demi tones it down for her more intimate stories. Demi’s story showed her in what may have been her bedroom. The star was seen speaking into the camera and leaning forward at some points – likely a treat for fans of Demi’s cleavage as the camera took a fair amount of it in. Demi appeared simply dressed in a tight black top with a halterneck. While the look wasn’t anywhere close to flashing the amount of skin seen in some of the model’s eye-popping bikini updates, fans weren’t deprived of some deep cleavage.

Demi appeared to be feeding herself some green melon during the story. She even referenced it with text.

“Melon maniac over here,” she wrote.

Fans also saw Demi’s adorable dog, although he wasn’t given the fruit. Demi appeared beautifully made up despite the low-key setting, with an unusual addition from Playboy bunny filters added to her cheeks.

Demi hasn’t always had an easy relationship with food. The model has gone public about her past eating disorder battles on social media, although Demi seems to have recovered. The star now seems to eat healthy foods, with an interview with The Daily Mail letting fans know details about Demi’s eating habits.

Loading...

“I try to keep as healthy as I can. With travelling, it’s hard to work out, I travel across the world but try to keep my routine. Everyone says I’m the healthiest person they know. The fattiest thing I will ever eat is nuts and peanut butter,” the star told the newspaper.

“My figure just gains weight so fast. Any bad thing I eat my body isn’t used to it and just puts on the weight. That means no birthday cake All I’ve eaten today is nuts. I’ve managed to eat a whole pot. I feel guilty as there’s a lot of fat in the nuts. That’s my treat! So I’m happy!” Demi added.

Fans would likely argue that Demi has a perfect figure.