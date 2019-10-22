The ‘RHOBH’ Cast Attends The Launch Of Lisa Rinna’s Daughters’ New Clothing Line Amid Season 10

Delilah and Amelia Hamlin recently released an athleisure line.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast was recently spotted filming scenes for Season 10.

Just over two months into production on the Bravo TV series’ upcoming episodes, Lisa Rinna‘s co-stars joined her as she supported her two daughters, Delilah and Amelia Hamlin, at the launch of their new clothing line, DNA, at Beauty and Essex in Los Angeles.

In a group photo taken during the event and shared on Instagram, Denise Richards, Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley, and Sutton Stracke were seen posing alongside Rinna and her daughters, as well as her mother, Lois. Meanwhile, in other Instagram photos, members of Bravo TV’s film crew were seen standing around the women.

Delilah and Amelia launched their athleisure line with L.A. Collective, and during an interview with Us Weekly magazine, Delilah revealed that she and her sister wanted to include both of their names in the title of the brand to keep things fresh and interesting. They also thought DNA would be an appropriate title because they are sisters.

“Delilah and I have always been extremely interested in new trends and styles. … There aren’t any pieces in this collection that we couldn’t see ourselves wearing,” Amelia said.

According to the magazine’s report, Delilah and Amelia’s clothing line features a number of different items, jackets, joggers, hoodies, bodysuits, crop tops, tank tops, tees, biker shorts, leggings, and dresses.

While new cast member Garcelle Beauvais has been seen with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars on a number of occasions during filming on Season 10, she was not spotted over the weekend when Rinna’s daughters celebrated the launch of DNA.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Richards has been missing out on a number of filming sessions with her co-stars due to her busy acting career, which includes roles on The Bold and the Beautiful, Switched, The Secret Lives of Cheerleaders, FraXtur, and the recent reboot of Beverly Hills, 90210.

“Denise Richards has actually been MIA from filming [Real Housewives] a lot just because she’s so busy filming her other projects,” a source told Hollywood Life. “She really loves doing Housewives but being an actress is her first priority when it comes to her career and [RHOBH] has opened even more doors for her.”

According to the report, Richards has “barely filmed” for the new season of the show and has missed a few events due to her acting commitments.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 is expected to begin airing on Bravo TV sometime next year.