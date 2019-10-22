‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Brady Gets The DNA Results, Gabi Plots Wicked Revenge

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, October 23, reveal that there will be a lot of issues and drama surrounding many of Salem’s couples, which will be a wild ride for fans who tune in to the mid-week episode.

According to Soap Hub, viewers will see Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) get the results from his DNA test. Fans know that Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) is currently pregnant with Brady’s baby, and she couldn’t be happier about it. However, there is just one little thing — Brady wants nothing to do with Kristen.

Brady is stepping up to the plate and taking care of Kristen during the high-risk pregnancy. However, he’s not entirely sure that the baby she is carrying belongs to him. Kristen has been a part of some devious plans in the past and Brady has every right not to trust the DiMera vixen. So, he asked Dr. Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) to perform a paternity test.

On Wednesday, those test results will be in, and Brady will learn once and for all if Kristen is actually carrying his baby, or if there will be a shocking turn of events and she is surprisingly pregnant with another man’s unborn child.

Meanwhile, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) continues to mourn the death of her husband, Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash). Gabi is going off the deep end through her grief, and she can’t stand to see Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) and Lani Price (Sal Stowers) so happy together.

The pair are currently thrilled that Stefan’s heart was transplanted into Julie Williams’ (Susan Seaforth Hayes) body and that she’ll be able to watch the couple get married. So, they’re ready to tie the knot, but Gabi will have something to say about it.

Spoilers suggest that Gabi will begin to make her own plans as she’ll seek revenge on the pair with hopes of ruining their wedding day.

In addition, Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) will be back in Salem, as will the love of his life, Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans). Justin will take the plunge and propose to Adrienne yet again as his son, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) looks on.

In addition, Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) and Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) will make some big romantic plans only to see them come undone. The pair have been dying for a romantic night together since reuniting, but so far they’ve been derailed.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of the drama unfold by tuning into Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.