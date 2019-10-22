Justin Amash Blasts Donald Trump’s ‘Shameful’ Likening Of Impeachment Probe To ‘Lynching’

As The Inquisitr reported, Donald Trump recently attacked the impeachment probe into him and compared it to “lynching,” which led to criticism from some of his top allies, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Conversely, the controversial comment also received support from South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham.

Independent Justin Amash, who is frequently critical of Trump, attacked both the president’s view of the impeachment probe and his choice of words on Twitter Tuesday.

“Impeachment in the House is an indictment, not a trial. The Senate conducts the trial. President Trump constantly demands special treatment that is not afforded other Americans. And to liken the constitutional impeachment process to a ‘lynching’ is reprehensible and shameful.”

Recently, Amash has been vocal in his criticisms of Trump’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria. In particular, he alleges that — despite Trump’s claims otherwise — U.S. troops are not being returned home but instead moved to other parts of the Middle East.

The 39-year-old congressman made the comments during a conversation with Chuck Todd on NBC‘s Meet the Press.

“He’s moving troops back into Iraq, he’s moving other troops into Saudi Arabia and using our forces almost as mercenaries, paid mercenaries who are going to come in, as long as Saudi Arabia pays us some money, it’s good to go,” he said.

Kevin McCarthy again displays his unique brand of incompetence and dishonesty. pic.twitter.com/KAijpPMk6R — Justin Amash (@justinamash) September 30, 2019

As for impeachment, Republicans may be divided over Trump’s description of the probe, but all of them appear to be in agreement on the fairness of the inquiry. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy suggested Tuesday that the probe is “not a fair process,” contrasting it to the inquiries dealing with former presidents Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton.

McCarthy was previously blasted by Amash via Twitter for his “unique brand of incompetence and dishonesty.” This followed McCarthy’s appearance on performance on 60 Minutes when host Scott Pelley questioned him about the phone call between Trump and Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky, which sparked the impeachment probe.

A new CNN poll revealed that approximately half of Americans support Trump’s impeachment by the House and removal from office by a Senate trial. Although many are skeptical the Republican-led Senate will remove the president from office, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough believes that this would be the case if the Senate votes following the trial were cast in secret.