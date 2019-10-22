‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Tom Sandoval And Ariana Madix Face Backlash Over The Lack Of Decor In Their House

See how Ariana Madix is clapping back.

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval are facing backlash over the lack of furniture and decorations they have at their new house in Los Angeles.

After sharing a photo on Instagram of her and Sandoval’s bedroom days ago, the Vanderpump Rules cast member and SUR Restaurant bartender was forced to defend herself against a fan who suggested that she and Sandoval hire a decorator to help them complete their home as soon as possible.

“Y’all need a decorator. Stat,” the fan wrote.

In response, Madix said that she and Sandoval are already working with a designer on the interior of the home before telling the fan that she and Sandoval “don’t need to do anything ‘stat.'” Although the fan attempted to defend herself, stating that she was simply noting how empty the home looked, a number of Madix’s supporters flooded her with messages in which they encouraged her to stop being so critical of Madix’s new place.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Madix and Sandoval’s home is located in an up and coming neighborhood in The Valley area of Los Angeles and is just footsteps away from the home of actor Breckin Meyer.

Madix and Sandoval were the first stars of Vanderpump Rules to purchase a home in The Valley but in the months that followed, the were joined in the area by Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, and Kristen Doute, all of whom also bought homes nearby.

This isn’t the first time Madix and Sandoval have been targeted for their lack of furniture. As fans may have seen, Lala Kent appeared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen weeks ago, where she told the host that Taylor and Cartwright’s home was the best of their cast before dissing Madix and Sandoval for their seemingly incomplete abode.

“I mean, Tom and Ariana don’t have furniture,” she explained.

A short time after the episode aired, Madix fired back at her co-star after being asked about the diss on Twitter.

“We are enjoying taking our time furnishing our home with pieces we really love and mean something to us,” Ariana replied. “Could have bought that beige staging furniture, but that’s just not how we roll. We don’t care to just fill it with stuff. She can diss all she wants. She doesn’t live there.”

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 is expected to begin airing on Bravo TV sometime later this year but a premiere date has not yet been set.