‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Stuns In Green Plaid Shirt, Ripped Jeans & Beanie While Hanging Out On Steps

Chelsea Houska doesn’t need much to look drop-dead gorgeous. The Teen Mom 2 star is pretty unfussy overall, although Chelsea will doll herself up: the star has rocked leather shorts with husband Cole Deboer, although the Chelsea and Cole fan obsession is a whole other story – Chelsea recently drove Instagram wild kissing Cole in Daisy Dukes.

Today has seen Chelsea appear in a new Instagram story. While a mention of the Lauribelles brand that Chelsea influences for was made, the snap was nowhere near a professional one. In fact, it seemed to show Chelsea completely relaxed and hanging out on some stairs.

Chelsea was looking stunning – and this girl is a real beauty. The famous redhead was seen rocking a black and ripped pair of jeans, with a loose and trendy plaid shirt in a mostly-green shade pairing it. That said, with the shirt also boasting white and black colors, there was a matching feel to the look, with this further seen from a cute black beanie atop the star’s head. Chelsea had been photographed in a relatively dim-lit stairwell, but her beauty was clearly visible. The star appeared with her long glossy locks worn down under the hat, with discreet makeup enhancing her features as fans saw a little smokey eye makeup, plus lip gloss. Chelsea was seen smiling and gazing upwards a little.

Life seems on the up for Chelsea right now. The star’s rocky beginnings as a teenage mother are a thing of the past, with Chelsea now raising first-born daughter Aubree with the two children she welcomed with husband Cole. That said, the arrival of the couple’s third child did bring panic attacks for Chelsea, with the star opening up about them, alongside the robbery that affected their home, as E! News reports.

“Around six months postpartum, I started experiencing some—I would say—pretty severe anxiety attacks and I think it was a mixture of postpartum and the robbery. I think it was a mixture of a lot of things.”

Loading...

“This seemed different from the others but I think it is something I experienced after the other two also. I think it’s helpful to share because sometimes when you’re in it, you can feel like maybe you’re the only one or the people don’t understand so I wanted other people to watch it and relate,” Chelsea added.

Chelsea shot to fame on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant before becoming a core member of Teen Mom 2. Fans wishing to see more of Chelsea and her family should follow her Instagram account.