Miami Model Casi Davis Yanks Down Her Bikini Bottoms In Close-Up Booty Snap

Casi Davis pulls out all of the stops when it comes to her racy Instagram photos, and she knows how to get her followers worked into a frenzy. The Miami-based model did it again on Tuesday when she posed a close-up photo of her bikini-clad booty on the beach.

In the NSFW photo, Casi is seen standing on the beach as the ocean can be seen in the background of the snap. Davis’ gorgeous face isn’t seen in the picture, only her wildly curvy booty, which rocks a skimpy black thong bikini and is covered in sand from her beach outing.

Davis has both of her hands firmly gripped around the bikini bottoms as she yanks down the sexy swimwear to reveal a very noticeable tan line. Of course the tiny two-piece look isn’t anything new to Casi, who often shares racy bikini snaps of herself.

Those who take the time to look through Casi’s Instagram feed can easily see that she’s not shy about showing off her curves, especially her pert backside, which she showcases in too many photos to count on the social media platform.

In this particular photo, Davis’ dangerous curves are on full display as her fans can clearly see her tiny waist and toned back in the picture, as well as her thighs.

Meanwhile, others who don’t follow Casi may still remember her for making headlines back in 2016 after she was seen kissing soccer stud Cristiano Ronaldo on a yacht back in 2016.

At the time, TMZ reported that Cristiano and Casi had known each other for awhile after the athlete had slid into the blond bombshell’s DMs. When he went to Miami that year, he asked Davis to meet up with him, and the results caused a media firestorm.

However, it seems that Ronaldo and Davis were never in any sort of relationship, despite the steamy PDA they displayed while soaking up the Florida sun with one another. Sources told the outlet that the pair were just a quick fling and that there was nothing serious between the two, calling the duo “casual friends.”

In addition, Heavy reported at the time that Casi was more than just an Instagram hottie rocking bikinis and looking for social media fame. Davis actually worked as a marketing manager for Vita Coco coconut water during her encounter with the soccer player.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Casi Davis’ current life, as well as her smoking hot photos, by following the model on Instagram.