Tulsi Gabbard Was Reportedly Suppressed By YouTube While Trending During Hillary Clinton Feud

Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard was recently accused of being a Russian asset by former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, which led Gabbard to level numerous attacks of her own against the former Secretary of State. Gabbard and her supporters suggested that the attack was part of an ongoing revenge plan against the Hawaii Representative for leaving the Democratic National Committee (DNC) back in 2016 to support fellow presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, who has condemned Clinton’s claim as “outrageous.”

The Blaze now reports that comedian Steven Crowder suggests Gabbard’s videos were suppressed by YouTube while she was trending during the feud with Clinton. According to Crowder, Gabbard was trending on Google and social media for her response to Clinton. Despite trending, he claims Gabbard’s search results on United States YouTube were buried beneath other videos about her. When Crowder used a virtual private network (VPN) to change his IP address to appear to be from Spain, it brought Gabbard’s videos back into the top of the search results.

Gabbard had issues with Google back in June following the first Democratic presidential debate. Although the campaign attempted to capitalize on Gabbard being the most-searched candidate following her performance by buying Google ads, her Google advertising account was reportedly suspended for six hours. In response, Gabbard sued Google for $50 million in damages, claiming the company violated her freedom of speech and obstructed the fundraising of her campaign.

YouTube search results on Friday, October 18 for "Tulsi Gabbard" first set to US results, then Spain via VPN. #CrowderExposesYouTube #YouTube2020ElectionBlackList pic.twitter.com/Qtt7BhBipu — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) October 22, 2019

As The Inquisitr reported, Gabbard responded to Clinton’s attacks with a social media video that suggested they were leveled with the intention of end her political career for going against the DNC.

“People warned me in 2016 that my endorsement of Bernie Sanders would be the end of my ‘political career’ — they said Clinton would never forget, that she and her rich and powerful friends — her allies in politics and the media — will make sure you’re destroyed.”

According to Gabbard, the “countless hit pieces full of smears” published about her are a part of an effort to “destroy” her reputation, Fox News reports.

In Sanders’ Twitter defense of Gabbard on Monday, he suggested that Clinton’s accusations are untrue.

“Tulsi Gabbard has put her life on the line to defend this country. People can disagree on issues, but it is outrageous for anyone to suggest that Tulsi is a foreign asset.”

Gabbard is currently tenth place in the polls with 1.5 percent support. She has hit the donor requirements for the November debate but still needs 3 percent of higher in three more DNC-approved polls to take the stage.