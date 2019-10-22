Bella Thorne Goes Topless With An RV Feel, Instagram Goes Wild

Bella Thorne has driven Instagram wild. The Midnight Sun actress is known for getting raunchy over on her social media: it’s not been too long since Bella went topless in bed with her girlfriend in an Instagram post that appeared to be announcing a new relationship. The 21-year-old seems to be going steady with boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo, though, and it looks like his girlfriend has delivered some content he’d likely approve of.

Bella’s Instagram photo today was a topless one. The photo showed the star in a setting that had an RV feel: windows below cupboards were covered with net-like curtains, and wood-paneled walls and a fitted couch seemed to show an indoor space that wasn’t taking up too many square feet.

The snap wasn’t about the interiors, although the low-frills feel did add a certain something. Bella was seen snapping herself with a smartphone and posing with no visible clothing, although the camera did cut her off at the waist. The star’s arms were folded across her chest and protecting her modesty, but fans were still treated to hints of Bella’s chest. The actress appeared with chunky silver jewelry from necklaces and rings, plus bracelets. While Bella will often go makeup-free, today seemed to show the star rocking a full face of warpaint.

Bella looked into her smartphone for her shot and delivered a somewhat cryptic caption – it even had some fans wondering if she might have split from her beau.

Instagram is going wild – and not just the odd fan. The actress, singer, and author’s post had racked up over 390,000 likes in the space of two hours, with the same time frame bringing in over 1,800 comments.

“*breaks the internet*” was a comment racking up over 114 likes in two hours.

“Goddess,” another fan wrote.

“Ohhhh….damn” was all one user could manage.

“My god perfect” seemed to see a fan throw Bella the ultimate praise.

Bella’s topless images haven’t always gone down too well: earlier this year, the star alleged that a hacker was set to release nude photos of her, although she seemed to beat them to it. Bella self-posted topless images of herself to social media, although these were slammed by Hollywood heavyweight Whoopi Goldberg.

As to social media overall, Bella has spoken out, and she’s used interesting words.

“Instagram is our worst mask of ourselves,” the star said, per Good Morning America.

“I literally refer to Bella Thorne as this persona who’s like this redhead like, ‘Ooh, I’m Bella Thorne, I’m crazy, And ah, I’m a wild child,’ and whatever,” the star added.

