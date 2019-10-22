Bebe Rexha Spreads Legs Open In Skintight Leather Garment While Throwing Middle Finger Up

Bebe Rexha is known for being candid and keeping it real and her latest Instagram post doesn’t disappoint.

The “In the Name of Love” hitmaker shared a shot of her in a black leather ensemble that looked fierce on the star. She paired a low-cut top with skintight pants and rocked some chunky heels. She left her chest bare but did accessorize herself with earrings, a couple of belts and round sunglasses. She sported pink eyebrows which gave the look some color.

Rexha posed on the stage equipment boxes and threw her middle fingers up. She crouched down with her legs spread open and directly faced the camera while she cursed.

For her caption, she simply put “because I can.”

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 163,000 likes and over 1,250 comments, proving to be a hit with her followers.

“TELL THOSE B*TCHES WHO IS BOSS,” one user wrote.

“Because you are an ICON,” another shared.

“YES GIRL. Such a mood,” a third mentioned.

“Really digging those brows,” a fourth fan commented.

Rexha geotagged her photo as Los Angeles, California, because shes been playing a stint of shows at the Hollywood Bowl. She is currently on tour with the Jonas Brothers, performing as their support act on their “Happiness Begins” tour, which The Inquisitr reported.

Bebe has been on the road with the Jonas Brothers since August and will continue performing as their opening act until December for their North American leg.

Loading...

While the “I Can’t Stop Drinking About You” songstress might not be the headline act on the tour, she is still one of music’s most-talked about names. On Spotify, Rexha has a loyal following of listeners that play her music around the world. She currently has over 30.2 million monthly listeners, proving her relevancy in today’s market. Her most popular song on the app at the moment is “Call You Mine,” one of her latest collaborations with The Chainsmokers.

Other high-profile names she has worked with include the likes of Nicki Minaj, Jax Jones, Louis Tomlinson, and Florida Georgia Line, to name a few.

Her latest single, “You Can’t Stop The Girl,” is for Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil film.

Aside from her own material, she has also penned tracks for a number of other artists. According to Billboard, she has written songs for Selena Gomez, Nick Jonas, Eminem, Rihanna, and Iggy Azalea.

To stay up to date with what Bebe, follow her Instagram account, which boasts more than 9.7 million followers.