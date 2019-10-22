Wednesday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Adam Gets Connor

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, October 23 bring a fresh start for Sharon and Rey while Chelsea and Nick decide to do what’s best for Connor. Plus, Phyllis ends up moving.

Sharon (Sharon Case) and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) decide on a fresh start, according to SheKnows Soaps. It hasn’t been that long since they broke up over Sharon’s feelings about Adam (Mark Grossman), but now that Adam is gone, Sharon seems to be moving forward. Rey became an uncle with the arrival of Arturo (Jason Canela) and Mia’s (Noemi Gonzalez) baby, and he also realizes that he’s happy without his own children given how much he had to father his siblings growing up.

With Mariah (Camryn Grimes) constantly pushing Sharon and Rey together, they certainly cannot avoid each other. They recently enjoyed a date together, and even though Sharon turned him down for date number two, it looks like a date is in their future.

Meanwhile, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) wrestle with a difficult decision. Adam agreed to come back to Genoa City with Nick after hearing about Connor (Judah Mackey) breaking his arm. Now that Adam is back, Connor has a lot of questions for his dad. Although Adam promises to stick around, Connor isn’t so sure he can believe him even though Adam signs his cast. That’s why Connor asks to stay with Adam, and although it is not an easy choice for her, Chelsea agrees to let Connor stay with Adam at his penthouse for a while. Nick supports Chelsea as she struggles with the decision. However, they both think it will help Connor feel secure that Adam plans to stay around for good.

Adam returning to Genoa City leaves Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) in a bind. She needs a place to live as soon as possible. Being Phyllis, she makes a bold move. It looks like Phyllis decides to move into The Grand Phoenix, and she manages to run into Amanda (Mishael Morgan) while she’s moving in. Phyllis tells Amanda to get used to her company since she’ll be a permanent resident now.

Considering Phyllis and Hilary were close friends, it seems possible that Phyllis and Amanda might click, especially since Phyllis didn’t give Amanda the same hard time about looking just like Hilary that the rest of the people in town did. Phyllis certainly caught Amanda’s eye, and at this point, Phyllis could use another friend and ally.