Gina Kirschenheiter Debuts Bikini Body Photo On Instagram After Cryotherapy, Shows Off ‘RHOC’ Reunion Prep

Gina Kirschenheiter is getting into tip-top shape.

Gina Kirschenheiter and her co-stars are preparing for the upcoming taping of the Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 reunion and recently, Kirschenheiter revealed how she is getting ready for the new episode on Instagram.

Along with a series of photos, the mother of three showcased her new bikini body after undergoing fat freeze treatments and whole body cryotherapy at The Cryo Haus in Laguna Beach, California. In Kirschenheiter’s first photo, she was seen wearing a robe and a pair of fuzzy earmuffs as she prepared to enter the cryotherapy chamber. Then, in the next photo, Kirschenheiter was seen exiting the chamber in a pink string bikini with white socks and matching slippers.

In Kirschenheiter’s third image, she was seen lying on her back as she had her belly fat frozen by a technician.

Kirschenheiter is currently in the midst of her sophomore season with The Real Housewives of Orange County. As fans will recall, Kirschenheiter joined the series’ cast for Season 13 after the exits of Lydia McLaughlin, Meghan King Edmonds, and Peggy Sulahian. At the same time, Emily Simpson was added to the group.

Although Kirschenheiter told her fans and followers on Instagram that she is preparing to film the Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 reunion, she did not reveal when the upcoming episode will be filmed.

In addition to her newly-flattened tummy, Kirschenheiter is also experiencing a new relationship after putting a final end to her strained relationship with estranged husband Matt Kirschenheiter. As fans may have seen, Kirschenheiter went public with her new romance with boyfriend Travis Mullen at the end of last month.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kirschenheiter recently shared a photo of herself and Mullen on Instagram as they enjoyed a night out together. Around the same time, she spoke to The Daily Dish about their relationship, confirming that she was quite happy to be in a healthy place with someone after her messy split from Matt.

“It’s different [from my previous relationship], but I think you don’t really know what it could be like and how good things could be and the potential for a good, healthy relationship until you find one. And I really like that it’s different and I’m happy,” she gushed. “It’s good.”

To see more of Kirschenheiter and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.