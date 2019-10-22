Leah Messer Opens Up About Jeremy Calvert Possibly Going To Hawaii With Her: ‘I Don’t Want To Get My Hopes Up’

On Tuesday night, an all-new episode of Teen Mom 2 is set to air on MTV and the Teen Mom Twitter account released a trailer for Leah Messer‘s segment. In the trailer, Leah and her daughters are ready to vacation in Hawaii, but the girls aren’t getting along.

When Leah arrives at the airport with her mom and three daughters, her daughters begin arguing about their dads. Leah’s twins, Ali and Aleeah, visit their dad, Corey Simms, often while Leah’s youngest daughter, Addie, doesn’t get to see her dad as much due to his work schedule. Later, Leah is shown in the vehicle with her mom and she talks about the girls arguing about their dads. That is when Leah opens up about the possibility of Addie’s dad, Jeremy Calvert, coming to Hawaii with them.

“I kind of hope that he does come out here though because I mean it would mean a lot to Addie, would mean a lot to me,” Leah explained to her mom.

She revealed that if Jeremy were to travel to Hawaii, she was hoping they would be able to spend some time alone since when they are together, they have the kids. Leah said that she and Jeremy have been “back and forth” and that she wants to see if there is still a “spark.” However, the mom-of-three doesn’t plan on making any first moves.

In the sneak peek, Leah talks to her mom about one of them making a move and says, “I’m a little prideful, I’m not even gonna lie. I’m not making any first moves.”

“I definitely don’t want to be disappointed because he doesn’t come. I don’t want to get my hopes either because you never know.”

Leah and Jeremy were married in 2012 and while together, had their daughter Addie. They divorced in 2015, but have maintained a good co-parenting relationship since then. On the new season of the show, the two have spent time together and viewers have been hoping the two will become a couple again.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Leah opened up to her daughter’s about her relationship with Jeremy on a recent episode of Teen Mom 2 after her daughter Aleeah took her phone and read text messages from her father. Leah revealed that she and Jeremy were just “going with the flow.”

Fans can tune in to an all-new episode of Teen Mom 2 Tuesday night on MTV to catch up with Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert.