A Secret Resistance Member In The Trump White House Is Releasing A Tell-All Book

The book is 'an unprecedented behind-the-scenes portrait of the Trump presidency,' said the author's agent.

The White House senior official who released an op-ed in support of the “Resistance” against Donald Trump is now upping the ante with a tell-all book, The Washington Post reports. The exposé is expected to be published early next month.

Titled A Warning, the book claims to be an “an unprecedented behind-the-scenes portrait of the Trump presidency,” according to the unnamed author’s agent. It is expected to be similar to the op-ed, which painted a far from flattering view from the former New York businessman, in terms of tone and content.

The article that started it all was first published in The New York Times in October 2018, just shy of two years after the Art of the Deal author won the presidency in a shock election result. The piece was titled “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration,” and detailed that many of the employees in the West Wing were working against the president, whom the senior official claimed was “detrimental to the health of our republic.”

One of the most shocking claims was when the author noted that staffers had discussed using the 25th Amendment, which would have replaced Trump with Vice President Mike Pence.

“Given the instability many witnessed, there were early whispers within the cabinet of invoking the 25th Amendment, which would start a complex process for removing the president,” the insider confessed.

“But no one wanted to precipitate a constitutional crisis. So we will do what we can to steer the administration in the right direction until — one way or another — it’s over.”

After the op-ed’s publication, Trump both questioned the authenticity of the author before attacking the mole and claiming via Twitter that he had potentially committed treason.

As of this writing, the president has not made any comments on news that the same insider is now releasing a book.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

The author, who seeks to continue to remain anonymous, is being represented by literary agents Matt Latimer and Keith Urbahn of Javelin. The pair also represented fired FBI director James B. Comey.

Latimer noted that the author did not accept an advance and wants to “substantially” donate from expected royalties to “non-profit organizations that focus on government accountability and on supporting those who stand up for the truth in repressive countries around the world.”

Though many senior government officials, including some who served in the Trump administration like Sean Spicer and Anthony Scaramucci, have written books under their own names, this is the first time in modern history that an anonymous account has been written about a president.

The release of the tell-all does not come at a good time for the president, as new polls suggest increasing support for his impeachment, as reported by The Inquisitr. It is set to hit bookstores on November 12.