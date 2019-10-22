Kaley Cuoco Walks Dogs In See-Through Vest: ‘Just Another Day At The Farm’

Kaley Cuoco might have glammed up for an event last night, but The Big Bang Theory actress is back to being her usual, fuss-free self. Kaley has appeared on her social media in two very different ways today: while permanent posts on the 33-year-old’s feed have shown her rocking the black dress she donned last night, the star’s stories showed her outfit the day after she graced the red carpet for In Style.

It’s worth remembering that Kaley can take to her stories to show a fair amount: the actress recently showed Instagram her thong from her bathroom.

Today’s story from Kaley showed her outdoors and on a gravel path backed by greenery. The star appeared to have been snapped in a candid and dog-walking moment, with the content seeming to have been a repost from husband Karl Cook. Kaley was looking fit, fabulous, and happy in a purple-gray pair of yoga pants, with a sleeveless vest top in white offsetting the lowers. Fans will likely have noticed that the top was a see-through one, with what appeared to be another layer underneath it. Kaley was also seen rocking shades, although that seemed to be it in terms of accessories.

Some text appeared in the image.

“Aggressively normal” was written in green and followed by some writing in white.

“Just another day at the farm” appeared, with Kaley’s Instagram handle tagged, plus that of an animal-centric account that Kaley frequently appears on.

Kaley’s fame seemed all set the minute she became a household name on The Big Bang Theory. The show has now ended, although Kaley’s career is continuing, with the star set to act in and produce her new TV show The Flight Attendant. For most fans, though, the famous blonde will always be the hard-hitting Penny character. Kaley has spoken about the role: an interview with PopSugar just before the series ended afforded Kaley the opportunity to open up on playing Penny.

“I just love this character. It’s a great example of a character that has grown,” she told the media outlet.

“We went from this single, young, bartender waitress to getting married, having a business and a job, and I love that the show didn’t go the normal route. Penny didn’t want to have kids, and they’ve kind of taken that and run with it, which I think is really interesting. It’s been such an iconic, fun character,” the star added.

Meanwhile, fans can stay up-to-date on Kaley’s life by following her Instagram account.