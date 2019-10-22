‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Struts Her Stuff In Sultry New Monokini Video

A couple weeks ago, Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko dropped jaws when she filmed a video where she went for a bouncing jog in a sports bra and yoga pants to advertise for sports drink Bang Energy.

Now, the buxom brunette is wowing her fans yet again, with another sizzling video. However, this time, the stunner decided to wear the teeniest of monokinis, no doubt driving her fans wild.

Anastasiya is no stranger to wearing skimpy bikinis and swimwear in her Instagram shots. In fact, as she lives in sunny Miami, Florida, it is rarer when she is not in a swimsuit and taking advantage of glamorous pools or the pristine beach.

It is a far call from her home nation of Russia, where she lived before moving to the United States as a teenager to purse modeling. The risky move has clearly paid off, as the brunette beauty currently boasts over 10.1 million followers on Instagram.

Her fandom is so large that many companies have sought to work with the brunette bombshell, and Bang Energy is just the latest.

To promote their product, Anastasiya sizzled in a pink monokini that featured a low scoop-neck back and thong cut, leaving little of her famously perky posterior to the imagination. The front of the monokini is unsurprisingly low-cut so that the buxom brunette’s cleavage is on fully display.

The top part of the ‘kini appears to be slightly too small for the stunner, as it reveals some serious underboob. In addition, two straps wrap around her tiny waist, emphasizing her incredible hourglass figure. Anastasiya’s long dark locks are styled straight, and she sports a light pink lip to match her ensemble.

The video opens with Anastasiya’s back to the camera, as she walks past a lifeguard hut like those seen on Miami Beach. The clip then cuts to an image of a can of Bang Energy resting in the sand.

Fortunately for fans, the focus quickly returns to Anastasiya, as she walks towards the camera, holding a can of the sports beverage in one hand and running the other through her hair. Another clip shows the brunette beauty walking away from the camera once more, before she takes a long refreshing sip.

Anastasiya then poses in the glistening sunlight, her hands on her shoulder straps, before she poses with the product once more and concludes the video with one last sip.

Loading...

Within half an hour, the upload had already been viewed over 31,000 times and earned more than 300 comments.

“Perfection,” raved one fan, adding two fire emoji.