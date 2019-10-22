Miley Cyrus Goes Braless In Sheer White Crop Tank Top

The singer sizzled in her latest Instagram post.

Fans of Miley Cyrus are well aware that she isn’t exactly shy when it comes to showing off her flawless figure. In fact, a majority of her Instagram photos consists of her wearing skimpy outfits.

On Tuesday, the pop star pushed Instagram’s community guidelines by sharing a series of sizzling snaps for her 100 million followers to enjoy.

In the first two images, the former Disney Channel star is seen taking a selfie in her bathroom. For the photos, the blonde beauty tilted her head to the side and pursed her lips.

Miley decided to go braless in a sheer white tank top, leaving very little to the imagination. The stunner also wore a pair of distressed, high-waisted denim shorts. The “Don’t Call Me Angel” singer flaunted her washboard abs and long lean legs in the revealing ensemble.

She pulled back her blond hair in a ponytail and opted to forgo makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. Miley accessorized the casual look with layered necklaces, gold hoop earrings, and bracelets.

Miley changed into a very similar outfit for her third mirror selfie. She rocked a cropped white racerback top and Daisy Dukes. This time, she added a pair of gold-framed sunglasses to the look.

The final pictures show Miley sitting outside, strumming on a silver, acoustic guitar, with the book Becoming Supernatural by Dr. Joe Dispenza by her feet.

In the caption, the Hannah Montana actress revealed that she’s super into taking selfies.

“I’m getting more basic by the only thing the ‘new me’ loves more than a mirror selfie is a self timed one,” wrote Miley.

The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite, as it quickly racked up more than 1.4 million likes. Miley’s many admirers also took the time to compliment the stunner’s striking good looks in the comments section.

“You always look incredible,” wrote one fan.

Others praised Miley for deciding not to wear a bra.

“KILL ME. SLAY ME. YES YES FREETHENIPPLE,” said a passionate fan.

“Queen Of Freeing The Nipples,” added another.

Miley has recently made headlines for her relationship with Australian singer, Cody Simpson. Despite the fact that Miley just got divorced from Liam Hemsworth in August, the rumored couple appears to be getting rather serious. While the romance does seem a bit sudden, the pair have been friends for a number of years, reported Harper’s Bazaar. During a recent Instagram livestream, Miley noted that they even kissed approximately five years ago.

Miley’s upcoming album She Is Miley Cyrus is set to be released later this year.