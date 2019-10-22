‘RHOBH’ Star Teddi Mellencamp And Husband Edwin Conceived Third Child Naturally After Fertility Struggles

Teddi Mellencamp will welcome baby no. 3 in 2020.

Teddi Mellencamp was completely shocked when she learned that she and her husband, Edwin Arroyave, were expecting their third child, especially considering the infertility struggles the couple endured before conceiving their two older children, seven-year-old Slate and five-year-old Cruz.

During a recent episode of her Teddi Tea Pod podcast, the 38-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed she underwent intrauterine insemination to conceive her first child, Slate, before later suffering a number of failed rounds of in-vitro fertilization and a miscarriage in the years that followed.

“I had no idea. I didn’t even know I was pregnant until I was nine weeks pregnant,” Mellencamp said during the emotional episode, via a People magazine report on October 21.

In addition to suffering from infertility prior to the conception of her two kids, Mellencamp was also forced to spend much of her pregnancies on bed rest and after the birth of their son Cruz, the child was faced with health complications. Luckily for Mellencamp, she wasn’t alone in her hardships and after going public with her struggles, she received tons of support from other women.

“I think it’s so important to know you’re not alone,” she said.

Mellencamp and Arroyave confirmed they are expecting their third child together in September, just weeks after Mellencamp reunited with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars to begin filming on the series’ upcoming 10th season. Since then, she’s shared a number of baby bump photos on Instagram after revealing her third child is a girl.

Mellencamp is currently 19 weeks along in her pregnancy.

As People magazine revealed, Mellencamp said in 2018 that she didn’t think she and Arroyave would expand their family but noted that she “would love to more than anything.”

“Most likely no though,” she explained. “I had multiple miscarriages before Cruz and the IVF process was very hard for me and I am not sure I can go through it again.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Mellencamp shocked her fans and followers in September when she announced her baby news publicly during an interview with Us Weekly magazine, confirming that she was in her second trimester at the time. Also during her chat with the magazine, Mellencamp admitted that she and Arroyave are going to have to make some changes around their home as they prepare to expand their family next year.

Mellencamp and her co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 sometime later this year.