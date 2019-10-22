Kaley Cuoco Gets Company From Rosie Perez As ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Star Takes Off With ‘The Flight Attendant’

Kaley Cuoco found a stellar place in Hollywood’s rarified galaxy with The Big Bang Theory, but now that the storied sitcom has concluded, this big star is about to explore another part of the stratosphere with The Flight Attendant. Not only will she take the lead in the HBO Max show, but she will also executive produce the new project, as The Inquisitr has reported.

As the production gets underway, a new cast member was announced on October 21, according to Deadline.

Rosie Perez will join Kaley aloft as Megan, a flight attendant leader who is friends with Kaley’s character, Cassie. Rosie joins Michiel Huisman, Sonoya Mizuno, and Colin Woodell as the most recent addition to the ensemble cast.

Before she signed up to co-star on The Flight Attendant, Rosie had been busy working on a number of projects

The Do The Right Thing actress — who has previously been nominated for an Oscar, a Golden Globe, and an Emmy — is slated to appear in an American superhero film that focuses on Harley Quinn. Called Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), the film also stars Margo Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Ewan McGregor. The movie, slated to be one of three in a trilogy, will be released in 2020, according to IMDb.

In addition to acting in Birds of Prey, the 55-year-old New Yorker is also set to co-star in The Last Thing He Wanted with Anne Hathaway, Willen Dafoe, and Ben Affleck. The Netflix film, based on a Joan Didion novel of the same name about a journalist who swaps her newspaper job for one as an arms dealer for a covert government agency, will also air in 2020, according to IMDb.

Meanwhile, The Flight Attendant is in its early stages of production but when finished will reportedly encompass a total of eight episodes. The television program, a drama, is based on the novel of the same name written by New York Times bestselling author Chris Bohjalian.

IMDb shared the premise of The Flight Attendant.

“Flight attendant Cassandra Bowden wakes in her hotel room hungover from the night before in Dubai with a dead body lying next to her. Afraid to call the police, she continues her morning as if nothing happened, joining the other flight attendants and pilots traveling to the airport. In New York, she is met by FBI agents who question her about her recent layover in Dubai. Still unable to piece the night together, she begins to wonder if she could be the killer.”

At this time, no air date has been announced for the first episode of The Flight Attendant, set to star Kaley Cuoco and Rosie Perez.