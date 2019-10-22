Fitness Model Katelyn Runck Shows Off Rock Hard Abs In Flirty Crop Top

The brunette beauty confessed that she was thinking about donuts when the photos and videos were taken

Fitness model Katelyn Runck gave her fans something to talk about on Tuesday when she uploaded a series of photos and a video to Instagram in which she’s showing off her insanely toned abs in a flirty crop top. The shirt features a plunging neckline that flaunts her cleavage and short frilly sleeves. She paired the top with the long back pants with white pinstripes.

Based on the background and some details in her caption, it looks like the brunette beauty was in a coffee shop when the photos were taken.

“Waiting on that morning cup of #coffee & thinking about doughnuts,” she wrote.

Although her six-pack is on display, the outfit is certainly a more modest one for Katelyn who often wears swimwear of gym attire in her Instagram photos.

Some of her fans seemed happy with the change

“I do like your ‘more normal’ clothes photos,” one Instagram follower wrote.

“So pretty and elegant!” another added.

“Liked your dress code… Looking Stunning,” a third fan added.

“Love your style babe,” a fourth commented.

Katelyn’s most recent post currently has close to 9,000 likes and more than 540 comments

In her previous post, Katelyn is wearing a scorching hot red bikini that features cut-outs designed to showcase the underboob. The minuscule bikini bottoms don’t offer a lot of coverage giving the viewer yet another great look at her enviable midsection. The photo has accumulated over 20,000 views and close to 1,200 comments.

“Almost EVERYTIME you take my breath away!” one fan wrote in the comments.

“Amazing as always, Katelyn,” another follower added

As The Inquisitr noted, Katelyn chose to wear a black crop top and bikini bottoms in the post before that, which appears to be sponsored content for sports nutrition company Ignite Nutrition. The photo currently has more than 20,000 likes as well.

Loading...

Although she has become known for showcasing her enviably muscular body on Instagram, Katelyn’s connection to fitness is more than skin deep. The model doesn’t hide the fact that she used to be severely underweight when she was younger and worked as a runway model. One of her Instagram highlights features a side by side photo of her body when she was 95 pounds and more recently at 150 pounds. The contrast is so astounding that it’s almost hard to believe that it’s the same person in the photo.

In an interview with Urbasm, she shared her tips for making the switch to a healthier lifestyle.

“There are no quick fixes to fitness or health. Taking care of your body is a process,” she wrote. “If you’re willing to work hard, you can make changes that will lead to strength and confidence within.”

Fans wishing to see more of Katelyn Runck’s fitness-focused content can check out her Instagram page.