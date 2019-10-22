Cuban Bombshell Aylen Alvarez Goes For A Night Swim In Tiny Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Aylen Alvarez is making the best of her time in Central America, snippets of which she has been sharing with her legion of Instagram fans. Earlier this week, the Cuban bombshell took to the popular social media app to post a smoldering snapshot that shows her enjoying a night swim in a bikini that leaves little to the imagination.

The photo shows Alvarez — who recently changed her Instagram last name to Davis, as The Inquisitr has previously written — under a running shower by a swimming pool on the rooftop of a hotel in Panama City, Panama, as the geotag she included with her post indicated. The model is wearing a two-piece bathing suit that boasts a tiger print in shades of brown against a white backdrop. The bikini top features a triangle cut with thin straps that go over her shoulders while a second set of straps hugs her torso, creating two cutouts below her chest.

Alvarez teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms whose thin straps sit high on her sides, while its front rests low on her frame. This style of bikini helps accentuate her famous hourglass figure by increasing the contrast between her full, wide hips and her itty bitty waist. According to the tag she included with her post, the swimsuit she is wearing is from Fashion Nova, a brand she represents as a model and ambassador.

Alvarez is wearing her brunette hair pulled back as it slicks back thanks to the water. While the model is standing straight under the running shower, her makeup seems to be resisting just fine. She is rocking beautiful silver and brown smokey eye that matches the color palette of her bikini.

Prior to sharing this snapshot, Alvarez posted a video of the same night that shows her in the swimming pool.

Since going live, the post — which Alvarez shared with her 3.4 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 45,000 likes within about a day of being posted, as of the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in upwards of 840 comments to the post, proving to be a hit. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the fitness model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to share their admiration for her.

“Wow babe,” one user raved, trailing the words with a few fire emoji.

“Love your vibe!!” said another user, adding a heart eyes emoji at the end of the message.

“Love this swimsuit,” a third fan raved.