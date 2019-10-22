‘RHONY’ Star Tinsley Mortimer Confirms She And Scott Kluth Are Back Together On Instagram

Tinsley Mortimer and Scott Kluth are back on.

Tinsley Mortimer and Scott Kluth are back on after taking several months off from their relationship earlier this year.

On October 22, Bravo TV’s The Daily Dish revealed that the Real Housewives of New York City cast member had confirmed that she and Kluth, the CEO of Coupon King, were back together by sharing an image of herself on her Instagram page and telling her fans and followers that Kluth had taken the photo.

According to the report, Mortimer looked radiant in the photo, which was taken in front of a window with the city of Chicago, where Kluth lives, in the background. Also in the photo? An actual rainbow.

In Mortimer’s caption to her post, the reality star mentioned the rainbow and said that dreams “really do come true” before adding a red heart emoji and mentioning Kluth as her photographer.

As The Daily Dish revealed, Mortimer opened up about her on-again, off-again relationship with Kluth during an interview last summer, stating that while she and Kluth had endured their fair share of breakups and makeups, they loved one another. Tinsley also said that things have been tough between them because she lives in New York City and Kluth lives in Chicago.

“We love each other. It’s so cliché and cheesy, but it’s true,” she said at the time.

While Mortimer and Kluth have been back and forth when it comes to their plans for the future, Mortimer said that she really wants to make their relationship work and hopes that they will one day get married and start a family together.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, news of Mortimer and Kluth’s reconciliation was first shared last week after the two of them were spotted together in Toronto.

“All the news came out at a Tea Party on Wednesday that all the housewives were at and was being filmed. Tinsley told the ladies about her and Scott’s trip to Canada together,” an insider told Us Weekly magazine on October 18.

“They did reconnect and are fully back together. It’s clear that they are and she is smitten with him again,” the source added.

Mortimer and Kluth first met during The Real Housewives of New York City Season 9 after being introduced by mutual friend Carole Radziwill.

Mortimer and her co-stars are currently in production on the upcoming 12th season of The Real Housewives of New York City, which is expected to air on Bravo TV sometime next year.