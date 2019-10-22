Bombshell Alexa Collins Flaunts Incredible Figure In Black Bustier

The model sizzled in her revealing outfit.

Alexa Collins has proved time and time again that she looks absolutely stunning in everything she wears.

On Tuesday, the bikini model shared a series of sizzling snaps for her 600,000 followers to enjoy. The Instagram post shows Alexa posing in what appears to be in her living room. The blonde bombshell gazed seductively into the camera, as she showed off different earring designs from the New York based jewelry company, Serilda.

Alexa also flaunted her fit physique in black bustier with gold metal-chain straps. The model’s enviable cleavage, toned midsection, and sculpted arms were on full display. She accessorized the look with a delicate necklace.

Throughout the photoshoot, Alexa changed up her hairstyle. In the first two images, she pulled it back, so her earrings could be the main focus. The final photos show the stunner wearing her long, blond hair down.

Alexa opted for minimal makeup, including peach blush, glowing highlighter, and nude lipgloss, that allowed her natural beauty to shine. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a soft pink.

In the caption, Alexa left instructions for an earring giveaway.

Fans seemed to love the tantalizing photo, as it quickly racked up more than 3,000 likes. Alexa’s many admirers also flocked to the comments section to compliment the stunner.

“Beautiful sexy body,” gushed a fan.

“What an incredible woman,” added another.

“Alexa Collins you look absolutely gorgeous,” wrote a different commenter.

“[You’re] a beautifully gorgeous woman with class and style hun,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, adding a string of heart and fire emoji to the comment.

Fortunately, for enamored fans, Alexa isn’t exactly shy when it comes to showing off her unbelievable body. Just last week, the stunner sent temperatures rising by uploading a bikini picture to Instagram. Alexa sizzled in a tiny, multi-patterned two-piece from Akosha Swimwear.

Beside being an Instagram influencer, the model has worked with numerous companies, such as Agent Provocateur and Holt Miami. In an interview with Shoot The Centerfold, Alexa, who has been modeling since she was 13-years-old, expressed gratitude that she’s been able to make a name for herself in the modeling industry.

“I got to go to the top and its great to know that people think so highly of me. It makes me feel sexy and wanted. I never stop hustling and working hard. Hint hint, dreams do come true!”

To see more of Alexa, be sure to check out her Instagram account.