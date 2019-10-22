Miley Cyrus Drives Fans Wild In Tight Jeans For ‘Double Denim’ Look

The singer showed off her unique fashion sense in a set of new Instagram selfies.

Miley Cyrus is making another fashion statement that her fans are going absolutely wild for.

On Tuesday, October 22, the singer took to her Instagram account to share a glimpse of her look for the day that was an instant hit with her 100 million followers on the social media platform. The upload included not one, but two photos taken at the hands of Miley herself, who utilized her large bathroom mirror to show off her fabulous fashion sense in the duo of snaps.

Miley had her fans raving over her “double denim” look, which she dubbed in the caption of her post a clear indication that the fall season had come. The outfit included a pair of skintight, light wash jeans that hugged her curves and sculpted thighs in all of the right ways. Meanwhile, the waistband of her pants sat high on her hips and was cinched with a thick black belt with a silver buckle, accentuating her flat midsection and trim waist.

The “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” singer doubled the dose of denim in her look by adding a jean jacket — a piece that is certainly a staple for the early months of fall. She wore the outerwear completely unbuttoned, revealing a simple gray t-shirt underneath that clung tight to her torso, highlighting her slender frame even more.

As per usual, Miley also added a slew of accessories to her ensemble to give it a quirky edge. The star sported a hefty stack of necklaces, as well as a number of bracelets that gave her look the perfect amount of bling. She wore her blonde hair down, and rocked a simple makeup look that let her striking features and natural beauty shine.

Fans went insane for the singer’s latest trendy outfit. At the time of this writing, her denim-clad Instagram upload has already earned more than 300,000 likes after just 40 minutes of going live to the social media platform — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Thousands flocked to the comments section to show some love for the look as well.

“You are the cutest,” one person wrote, while many fans dubbed Miley the “queen of denim.”

Others compared Miley’s look to the iconic denim ensemble worn by Britney Spears when she attended the 2001 American Music Awards with then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, with one fan even suggesting that the singer and her new beau Cody Simpson should recreate the famous look for Halloween.

Tight pants seem to be a staple for the “Slide Away” singer’s fall wardrobe. Miley recently flaunted her killer legs again in a pair of curve-hugging black jeans while thrift shopping — a look that sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.