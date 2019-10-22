Justin Bieber Posts Never-Before-Seen ‘Sexy Wifey’ Wedding Photo Of Hailey In Tiny White Dress

Justin Bieber is showing the love for his wife with a sweet shout-out on Instagram. The singer posted a never-before-seen image of Hailey at their wedding with a sweet smile on her face aimed at her husband who stands just out of frame.

According to The Blast, Justin posted the image of Hailey wearing a short white Vivienne Westwood corset dress with off-the-shoulder sleeves and Westwood’s signature fabric folding. Strappy sandals with big white bows on the back, and a stunning diamond necklace finish off the simple look. Her hair is halfway up, showing off a pair of diamond earring stunners, and she holds a drink in her hand as she smiles at her husband, whose arm and leg can be seen in the photo.

The model looks serene and sexy as she sits on the seating of the boat that the pair chartered before their wedding dinner, showing off her toned and tanned legs.

Justin captioned the post saying that it was an image of his favorite person ever, and his 120 million followers – including his celebrity pals – agreed.

“That’s a BAD pic, son. Well done,” said Taye Diggs.

“Legs for dayyyyys,” added Laura Lentz.

“Oh man she’s flawless,” complimented a follower.

“This is a really good picture of her she should probably smile more often,” said another.

The couple tied the knot for the second time last month with their family and friends in attendance, and though the pair has shared images from the big event in the past, this is the first time this particular image has been made public.

The couple made their vows in front of celebrity guests like Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Usher, and Justine Skye. The big event as held at Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina and the couple had an al fresco showing of The Notebook lakeside, along with a lavish rehearsal dinner, a football game, and a water gun battle.

Justin and Hailey married for the first time in New York City at a courthouse in a civil ceremony. Their second wedding took place on the year anniversary of their initial union.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Hailey wowed fans after posting a few snaps of her wedding dress, which was a floor-length, form-fitting gown with a long lace train, and a lace veil that trailed on the ground for several feet. At the end, the words “till death do us part” are embroidered. She wore her hair pulled back in a low bun.