Carmen Electra Lets It All Hang Out In Wild ‘Mermaid’ Bikini For Wet-Haired Throwback

Carmen Electra is officially in throwback mode. The 47-year-old’s Instagram is pretty big on the old photos, with today appearing to have delivered the model and actress in a slightly unusual way: the photo showed a poster of Carmen on a door.

It’s worth noting that Carmen has been getting her fans into a tizzy of late: Carmen washing a car in Daisy Dukes and high heels had fans demanding more not that long ago. As to today’s post, it offered no video format, but it didn’t hold back on reminding fans that Carmen’s bikini body was quite something back in the day.

The snap showed Carmen rocking a pretty wild and mismatched two-piece that the star had dubbed a “mermaid” look in her caption. Carmen appeared in a barely-there and pretty wild bikini top formed of chainmail, with there being no two ways around the fact that the material was hardly covering her. The star’s sexy cleavage was making quite a display, although the photo seemed to be showcasing more than just those famous assets. Carmen had paired her skimpy upper with a string pair of gold bikini briefs, with the ensemble flaunting everything from Carmen’s slender and shapely waist, to her flat stomach and toned arms.

Carmen appeared with wet hair in her photo, plus both arms placed above her head. A piercing and direct gaze likely did it for fans, although the bikini-ready body was likely the winner for the star’s followers.

Carmen remains somewhat of a legend amid her fans for her iconic role on Baywatch: the series may have Pamela Anderson as its most-renowned face, but Carmen remains associated with the popular television series. The show recently celebrated its 30th birthday, with Carmen featuring in an interview that saw her reveal how she landed the gig.

“At the time I was with UTA [United Talent Agency] and they said: “Baywatch’ wants to interview you to be on the show. Pamela is leaving and they are hiring a new cast of women,'” the actress told Access Hollywood.

“I was so nervous. I had never acted in my life. I basically got the script and started. I walked into the audition and David Hasselhoff and everyone is sitting there. I’m just standing, nervously smiling, trying to do the best I can. The next question, ‘will you go put this red swimsuit on?’ I was in shock because at the time, I was shooting with MTV and I didn’t shave my legs,” she added.

