Kim Kardashian Lifts Her Sheer Shirt To Show Off Hourglass Curves & Tiny Waist

Kim Kardashian is showing off the results of all the time she spends in the gym for her latest Instagram post. The reality star looked stunning as usual as she stood in her amazing closet and flaunted her hourglass curves for a brand new mirror selfie.

In the snapshot, Kim stands barefoot in the gorgeous closet as she lifts her sheer, white top to show off her tiny waist while wearing a pair of skintight shape wear, which is from her own line, Skims.

Kardashian’s long-sleeved top allows fans to see-through the material to her skin underneath. The spandex material of her bottoms hugged all of Kim’s curves, showcasing her flat tummy, curvy booty, and long, lean legs in the process.

Kim wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in a sleek, slicked back bun behind her head. She also rocked a full face of makeup, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, black eyeliner, and a smokey pink eye shadow look. Kardashian added a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and her signature nude lip to complete her glam look.

In the background of the photo, racks of designer clothes can be seen hanging behind her. Clothes are also seen on the floor.

Kim’s over 149 million followers loved the sultry snap, giving it nearly 500,000 likes and penning over 2,000 comments in the first hour after it was posted online.

Kardashian’s world-famous curves seem to pull in the likes, but they don’t come easy. Previously, Kim opened up about how hard she works in the gym to achieve her stunning fit and toned body.

“I work out about an hour-and-a-half every single day, heavy weights. I don’t do a lot of cardio. I’ve been working out really hardcore with a bodybuilder for one year. September is our one-year anniversary,” Kardashian revealed to E! News over the summer.

“I’ve lost 20 pounds and I’m really proud of that. I was almost 140 forever and now I’m like 116 and it just feels good. I didn’t see results right away, but when you stick with something and you’re consistent, you will. So, I love it,” Kim added of her new, more lean figure.

Kim’s body is often the topic of conversation, as she and all of her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, have some of the most coveted curves in Hollywood.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Kim Kardashian’s famous curves by following the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star on her Instagram account.